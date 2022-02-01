C2BL Girls Basketball Roundup: Winlock upsets the apple cart in Onalaska

ONALASKA — The Cardinals came into Logger country on Monday as decided underdogs and left wearing Cinderella slippers after a 39-36 win over the top-ten ranked Loggers in a pivotal Central 2B League girls basketball matchup.

“It was a great defensive game by both teams with a District game atmosphere,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy said.

The future didn’t look so bright for Winlock after the first quarter when Onalaska had run out to a 12-6 lead. A renewed defensive effort in the middle quarter, though, helped to put the Cardinals back on track as they allowed just 12 points combined in the second and third quarters.

Callie Lawrence led Onalaska with 15 points and 15 rebounds but no other Loggers cracked the double digit barrier.

According to McCoy, the Cards did a great job of following the game plan, which included a focus on taking away 3-point looks for the Loggers.

“Maia Chaney played strong defense off of the bench,” McCoy noted.

On the other end of the court Winlock went for 15 points in the second quarter to take the lead and then did just enough down the stretch to fend off a comeback attempt by the hosts.

As for the Cardinals offensive plan?

“Get to the rim and get Onalaska in foul trouble,” McCoy said.

Addison Hall scored a game-high 17 points to lead Winlock. Madison Vigre added 11 and Kindyl Kelly finished with eight in the win.

“Madison Vigre played a solid inside game and Addison Hall was strong all around,” McCoy said. “Kindyl Kelly hit two 3’s in the second quarter that changed the momentum of the game.”

Winlock (12-7, 6-4) sits in fifth place in the C2BL and is slated to wrap up its regular season with a home tilt against Rainier (Wash.) on Wednesday.

Wahkiakum ‘horrible’ in upset loss to Adna

ADNA — The Wahkiakum girls basketball team dropped a league matchup for the first time in over two years Monday, falling to Adna 49-39 on the road.

“We honestly just played a horrible game tonight,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said, about as bluntly as possible. “We were timid, undisciplined, and we didn’t work offensively without the ball.”

The Mules’ offense went quiet in the middle two quarters, managing six points in the second and just four in the third, which allowed the Pirates to lead by 12 at halftime and 16 heading into the fourth.

Wahkiakum coming off a pause to play for the first time in 11 days, turned the ball over 18 times, and only came away with six steals of its own on the night.

“We weren’t prepared, and Adna took advantage of it,” Garrett said. “Regardless of how our offensive night is going, we should always be great defensively, and tonight we didn’t do that.”

Miya Kerstetter led the Mules with 15 points, while Emerald Niemela had nine points and nine boards down low. Reigha Niemeyers scored seven and dished out four assists, and Bailey McKinley chipped in six points.

The result complicates the top of the Central 2B League standings. Due to its pause, Wahkiakum still leads the way in the loss column at 6-1, but has two fewer wins than Adna, who is now 8-2. If the Mules (12-4, 6-1 league) can get back on track over the course of three games in the next three days, they’ll be able to make up that ground. First up was a road date at Toledo on Tuesday, followed by a home game against Morton-White Pass on Wednesday.

“It was a punch in the mouth and hopefully a big eye-opener,” Garrett said. “Our girls are better than they showed tonight and I have no doubt they will be better down the road.”

Toledo bites Bulldogs in playoff push

STEVENSON — The Riverhawks girls basketball team is playing for their playoff lives this week, and on Monday they drew first blood with a 62-14 win over Stevenson in Central 2B League action.

Entering the day in the league’s eighth spot, Toledo has little wiggle room if they hope to keep playing at the District tournament come Saturday. Against the Bulldogs, the Toledo defense was rabid, holding Stevenson scoreless in the first quarter while allowing no more than seven points in any quarter.

“It was real good to have everybody back finally,” Toledo coach Randy Wood said following a fortnight of games played and canceled under COVID-19 duress. “Everyone got in the game and contributed. Even if they didn’t score they found other ways to contribute.”

Greenlee Clark led the Toledo push with a game-high 17 points to go with six steals. Ryah Stanley added 15 points and three steals to the winning tally.

Taylor Langhaim added seven points while Rose Dillon and Hope Gould dropped in six each. Vanessa Rodriguez put up five points with five rebounds. Stefani Arceo-Hansen scored just two points but hauled in four rebounds in the win.

“The mentality right now is survive,” Toledo coach Randy Wood said. “We’ve got Wahkiakum tomorrow and then Napavine so it doesn’t get any easier… We’re still trying to get a hold of that sixth spot if we can get it.”

Toledo (10-8, 4-5 league) was set to host Wahkiakum on Tuesday before bringing the Tigers to town on Wednesday.

