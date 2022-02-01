B Girls Basketball Roundup: Three Rivers Christian beats School for the Deaf at the buzzer with four players

VANCOUVER — The odds were stacked against Three River’s Christian on Monday night as they took on the Washingon School for the Deaf.

The Eagles were already short-handed when Josie Bollinger had to leave the game at halftime with an injury. In Bollingers absence, the Eagles had just four players left, but they kept playing with the four remaining. By the time Bollinger was ready to return, another Eagle player had fouled out, so they kept fighting with just four.

After all that, the Eagles managed to force overtime where Kelsey Poyner sunk a three at the buzzer to lift TRC to a wild 39-38 Columbia Valley 1B win in a game that very few coaches would ever even think to prepare for.

“I told them it was the gutsiest game I’ve ever seen a team play,” TRC coach Walter Poyner said. “I felt like they really just hung in there. Several times it looked like they lost it and they just pulled it off. It was pretty crazy.”

The Eagles outscored the Terriers 12-8 in the second quarter to take a 19-14 lead at the half before they would be forced to play with just four on the floor.

Undermanned, the Eagles turned to a diamond zone defense with speedy freshman Elizabeth Romanillos at the point covering ground on the Terriers guards. Two more Eagles covered the wings and the fourth manned the paint under the hoop.

Outnumbered, the Eagles still outscored the Terriers 7-6 in the third and built the lead as high as eight points in the second half.

But the Terriers responded in the fourth, doubling up the Eagles and sending the game into overtime tied at 32.

The Terriers jumped on top early, but the Eagles had the ball last. With 16 seconds left, the Eagles drew up a play that eventually fell to pieces.

“I told Kelsey to keep the ball and try to get Elizabeth the ball in the corner,” Coach Poyner said. “It kind of was a scrum and the ball got to Josie at the free throw line.”

Poyner then worked her way beyond the arc where Bollinger hit her with a perfect pass and Poyner sent the game winner through the net as the buzzer sounded.

“They were so tired because they played the whole game and had to cover so much ground,” Coach Poyner said commending his team. “All of them were exhausted. It was pretty crazy.

“Every last one of them was in tears after the game.”

The emotional win proves as a confidence-builder for a young TRC squad that boasts a roster without any seniors and is mainly comprised of freshmen and sophomores.

“It gives them an idea of what they can do and I think it gives them a lot of confidence,” Coach Poyner said. “To be in that pressure situation and be so young and have success, it give them a building point to face things next time around.”

Poyner led the Eagles with a team-high 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Romanillos tacked on 16 points and tallied eight steals at the point of the four-player diamond defense. Evie Yanez led the Eagles on the glass with a staggering 18 rebounds.

“I don’t think the girls had anything left to do anymore,” Coach Poyner said.

Three Rivers Christian (3-7, 2-3 league) didn’t get much time to rest on the wild win as they took on Willapa Valley at home on Tuesday.

Fishermen edge out Comets

ILWACO — The Ilwaco girls basketball team got just enough, just late enough to come away with a home non-league win Monday, downing Naselle 44-41.

“A back-and forth-game all night, as you’d expect with Naselle being our south county rival,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said.

Zoey Zuern put up 16 points to lead the way for the Fishermen; eight of those came in the fourth quarter. Olivia McKinstry added 12 points, and Juliana Fleming had eight.

Lauren Katyryniuk scored a team-high 11 points for the Comets, with Morgan Reitz right behind her on 10 and Brynn Tarabochia at nine.

Ilwaco held a slim 12-10 lead after a quarter of play, which Naselle turned slimmer at halftime, 20-19. The Fishermen built the lead out to three points in the third, and played their guests even over the final eight minutes.

Ilwaco (6-10, 5-6 league) was due to host Chief Leschi in a Pacific 2B League showdown on Tuesday. Naselle (7-6, 4-2 league) was set to return to 1B action in another non-league date, against Taholah.

