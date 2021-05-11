'B' Girls Basketball roundup: Glenn leads Ilwaco over Northwest Christian

ILWACO – Ilwaco doubled-up Northwest Christian Academy thanks to strong offense and stout defense in a 56-28 win in a Pacific 2B League matchup on Tuesday.
The Fisherman wasted no time building a lead as they rattled off 17 points in the first quarter while holding the Wolverines to just three.
The Wolverines bounced back with 11 points in the second, but the Fisherman answered with 15 of their own to take a 32-14 lead at halftime.
Out of the locker room, the Fisherman kept things rolling and outscored the Wolverines by 10 in the third to extend their lead to 28 entering the fourth.
Ilwaco slowed the offense down in the fourth with the game in hand, but still matched the Wolverines scoring output.
Erika Glenn did everything for Ilwaco on both sides of the floor, finishing with 25 points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists for the Fisherman. Ione Sheldon added nine and Chloe Stringer and Olivia McKinstry each added seven. McKinstry also added nine rebounds to lead Ilwaco on the boards.
Ilwaco (3-1) will have to search for their next opponent. The next three teams listed on their schedule, Ocasta, North Beach and Chief Leschi, are on 14-day quarantine due to COVID-19 procedures, according to coach Ned Bittner. The next game on their schedule is South Bend on May 19, but Bittner said they are looking for another opponent to play before then.
Naselle soars past Columbia Adventist
NASELLE – Naselle dominated on both ends of the floor in a 73-35 blowout of Columbia Adventist on Tuesday.
The Comets held the Kodiaks to just 14 first-half points while they erupted on the offensive end. The Comets jumped out to a 15-5 lead after one quarter thanks in part to 3-pointers from Echo Cenci and Lauren Katyryniuk to get the ball rolling.
Delaney Kragerud kept Naselle moving in the second quarter as she led the offense with six points and the Comets built a staggering 20-point lead by halftime at 34-14.
The break did nothing to slow the Comets down in the second half. Naselle tallied a second consecutive 19-point quarter led by Katyryniuk with nine points capped by a make from long range.
The Kodiaks improved on offense in the third, but the Comets put together a 20-point fourth quarter and held Columbia Adventist to just eight points to seal the big win.
Katyryniuk led Naselle with 17 points, nine of which came from beyond the arch. Kaylin Shrives added 13 for the Comets while Cenci and Kragerud each finished with 12.
Naselle now sets its sights on Taholah when they play at 6 p.m., Wednesday, in Naselle.