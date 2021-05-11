'B' Girls Basketball roundup: Glenn leads Ilwaco over Northwest Christian

ILWACO – Ilwaco doubled-up Northwest Christian Academy thanks to strong offense and stout defense in a 56-28 win in a Pacific 2B League matchup on Tuesday.

The Fisherman wasted no time building a lead as they rattled off 17 points in the first quarter while holding the Wolverines to just three.

The Wolverines bounced back with 11 points in the second, but the Fisherman answered with 15 of their own to take a 32-14 lead at halftime.

Out of the locker room, the Fisherman kept things rolling and outscored the Wolverines by 10 in the third to extend their lead to 28 entering the fourth.

Ilwaco slowed the offense down in the fourth with the game in hand, but still matched the Wolverines scoring output.

Erika Glenn did everything for Ilwaco on both sides of the floor, finishing with 25 points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists for the Fisherman. Ione Sheldon added nine and Chloe Stringer and Olivia McKinstry each added seven. McKinstry also added nine rebounds to lead Ilwaco on the boards.