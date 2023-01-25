'A' High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Kelso defense saves the day against Battle Ground

BATTLE GROUND — Madalynn Moe and Lexi Grumbois finished with 11 points apiece to lead Kelso to its first win in two weeks in a 47-32 road victory over Battle Ground, Tuesday.

Kelso took advantage of a strong early start which put the team ahead 14-6 after the opening eight minutes to take control of the 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League contest and hold off the Tigers.

The Lassies' pressure defense forced 38 Battle Ground turnovers. The Tigers managed just two points in the third quarter as Kelso pulled away to snap a four-game losing skid.

Grumbois added nine steals to her team-high point tally. Moe had seven steals and Emily Roe chipped in eight points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead Kelso on the glass.

Senior Yvette Rosales led Battle Ground with eight points in the loss.

Kelso (7-9, 2-3) returns to 3A GSHL play when it heads to Mountain View on Tuesday where it will look to get back to even in league play.

R.A. Long blitzed by Hudson’s Bay

VANCOUVER — Alana Stephens scored 23 points to lead Hudson’s Bay to a decisive 69-36 win over R.A. Long, Tuesday.

The Lumberjills had no answer for the inside-outside combination of Stephens along with guards Miranda Gonzalez and Promise Bond. Gonzalez and Bond combined for 36 points to aid Stephens’ effort for the Eagles in the 2A Greater St. Helens League victory.

“(Hudson’s) Bay jumped out to a quick lead making most of their shots in the first quarter and crashing the boards which limited second chance opportunities for us,” RAL coach J.D. Ott said. “We were frazzled by their aggressiveness. We settled down in the second quarter and played much better, but had such a big hole to get out of.”

Gracelyn House led R.A. Long with 19 points with eight rebounds in the loss and Alauna Brown added six points with three rebounds.

R.A. Long (1-11, 1-9) will look to rebound when it hosts Ridgefield on Thursday at 7 p.m.