3A OSAA Girls State Basketball: Clatskanie clipped by Nyssa in season ender

NYSSA, Ore. — The Clatskanie girls basketball team found out what happens when an unshakable force meets an immovable object during their State opener against No. 2 ranked Nyssa. In a word, the Tigers lost.

By the numbers, the score was 68-41 and a Tigers team that few expected to return to the state tournament saw their turn at the big dance end just as it was getting started.

“Girls gave it a good effort,” Clatskanie girls coach Mary Sizemore said. “Nyssa's had a packed house and quite the noisy crowd. Girls were a little nervous and took a bit to settle in.”

The Bulldogs pounced on Clatskanie from the jump, running out to a 19-4 lead after one quarter and then scoring 22 points in the second frame to take a 25 point lead into the intermission.

If you asked Sizemore to pinpoint the biggest problem for her side to deal with she’d have a quick answer.

“Nysssa had 6'5" D1 prospect Gracie Johnson who is just a solid and outstanding player,” Sizemore said.

Johnson scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Bekah Hagen led Clatskanie with 19 points and six rebounds. Kylie Thomas added 14 points and Cloee McLeod dropped in six points to go with five steals. Jadee McLeod led Clatskanie with eight rebounds.

The loss brings the Tigers’ season to a close without a State title for the first time in four seasons

