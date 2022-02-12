3A OSAA Girls Basketball: Willamina gashes Clatskanie with the misery whip

CLATSKANIE — The Clatsknaie girls basketball team couldn’t find any rhythm on offense Friday night on their way to a 51-32 loss to Willamina in 3A Coastal Range League action.

The Tigers put up just two points in the first quarter and three in the third. They offset those paltry outputs with 15 points in the second and 12 more in the fourth.

But on the other end of the gym the Bulldogs were busy filling it up, particularly in the second quarter. Willamina got red hot in the second, putting up 24 points in order to take a 31-17 lead into the locker room for a strategic chat.

“Willamina just managed to take advantage of their ability to slow the game down, and work holes in the defense in high percentage shot areas,” Clatskanie coach Mary Sizemore said.

Willamina’s Bailey Scranton led all scorers with 15 points and Kena Rankin added 12 more.

“Girls cranked out a good defense but I am most impressed with their drive to push the ball up the court and work their plays tonight,” Sizemore said.

That approach netted Kylie Thomas a team-high 12 points, with Maya Helmen adding nine more with five rebounds to the losing tally. Meanwhile, the Tigers’ typical leading scorer, Cloee McLeod, was held to just four points but managed to grab 11 rebounds and five steals.

Clatskanie (6-9, 3-5 league) finishes league play in third place and will being their playoff run on Tuesday against the winner of the Taft versus Warrenton game that will be played on Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0