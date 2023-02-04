Kelso continued its love-hate relationship with the fourth quarter, Friday, in a 51-50 loss to Evergreen in its final regular-season game.

Two nights after squandering a double-digit lead to Heritage, Kelso returned home for senior night where it needed a win and a Heritage loss to clinch a berth to the 3A District Tournament. It was deja vu all over again as Kelso found itself in the same position, staring a second consecutive blown lead in the face when Evergreen freshman Kimora Ross tied the game at 40-40 with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to cap a nine-point comeback after trailing 32-23 early in the third quarter. Ross led the Plainsmen with 21 points on 9-for-20 shooting. She was a leader on the glass as well, pulling down six rebounds to go with three steals.

Over the final minutes, the lead changed hands three times as the two teams traded baskets. Sophomore Bregan Ruhland and junior Kenzie Milligan came up clutch for Kelso several times throughout the contest and they were particularly strong in the fourth quarter as the game got tight.

Milligan made a pair of field goals including one with 4:03 to play to give the Hilanders a 46-45 lead. Milligan finished with a team-high 15 points and nine rebounds to lead Kelso on both ends of the floor. Ruhland added 12 points including a basket to pull Kelso to within one point, 49-48 after Ross capitalized in the paint to give Evergreen a three-point lead, its largest lead of the game.

After the two teams traded baskets again, Kelso trailed 51-50 with less than a minute to play. Yet, it saw back-to-back possessions with a chance to take the lead go by the boards when it failed to execute in the half court.

“We were focusing on taking care of the ball, making good passes and working together as a team on defense,” Milligan noted. The junior also highlighted where she felt her team fell off in the final minutes. “I think on the defensive end, we got a little flustered,” added Milligan. “I think we just stopped blocking out. On the offensive side, just calming it down and getting better ball movement.”

Kelso struggled to contain both Ross and Evergreen’s Adrian Wright over the final quarter. Wright scored 10 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter to key Evergreen’s comeback.

Still, Kelso and senior Lexi Grumbois had one final shot with possession and one second left on the clock. Grumbois’ shot attempt was blocked by Christina Nguyen and Evergreen celebrated.

“The one on Wednesday definitely stung because we were up by so much and then we just kind of watched (the lead) go away,” Kelso coach Jennifer Frost said. “Tonight, we felt like we were in control for most of the game and then in the fourth quarter, Adrian Wright started making some shots.

“I just needed to use some timeouts to calm them down a little bit,” admitted Frost. “I wish we would’ve taken better care of the ball in the last minute and a half. My kids wanted this one.”

For Grumbois, the loss was a heartbreaking end to her senior season. Grumbois finished the game with 10 points and four steals.

“I like how we came out and just fought the whole entire game,” Grumbois said. “The first half was good. I like how we pulled through after the second quarter. It took a little of the pressure off.

And though her career ended without another trip to the district tournament, Grumbois enjoyed her final season.

“It was fun,” Grumbois added. “It as enjoyable.”

Kelso built a slim 27-21 lead after the first half through toughness on the offensive glass and better ball control than their opponent. Evergreen committed 12 first-half turnovers as it watched Kelso 21-13 run over the eight-minute period.

The Hilanders were led by Ruhland in the second quarter. She scored eight of her 12 points to help Kelso surge in front.

Ruhland, Milligan and Emily Roe who scored nine points are three reasons why Kelso’s future looks bright after ending the 2022-23 season on a sour note over the final week. If those three players return alongside sophomore guard Madalynn Moe, the team has potential to finish much better than it did this season. Moe sat out again Friday night due to a concussion suffered late in the season. The team missed her experience running the offense.

“You see our heavy hitters. I mean Emily Roe had her best year this year. She had a great year and really grew as a rebounder and toughness wise,” said Frost. “Kenzie Milligan had 17 on Wednesday and 15 today. She’s finding her groove with her 6-foot-1 frame.”

Milligan is one of the key returnees who will be counted on to lead as a senior next year. She acknowledged she saw her team get better over the course of the season.

“I think it’s impressive when a team is able to continue getting up each day and practice, then go out and play another game even after a loss. It shows a lot of character like you said,” Milligan said. “I think we have a lot of opportunity having such a young team and only graduating one senior. I think it will be fun. I have seen so much growth throughout the season from the entire team.”

Frost is hopeful her underclassmen all return.

“I’m hopeful. I’ve never had everybody come back,”Frost stated. “It’s hard to play high school basketball (and) it’s hard to play in our program just because of the discipline that we ask, the tough practices that we have.”