3A High School Girls Basketball: Kelso pummeled by Salavea, Heritage

Looking to open the new year on the right foot with the return of league play, Kelso instead found itself with no answer for Heritage center Keanna Salavea in a 61-31 defeat, Tuesday on its home floor.

Salavea finished with a game-high 28 points for Heritage. The 6-foot-1 senior post had it working both inside and outside in her team’s first game back from the holiday break. Salavea opened the game with a pair of three-pointers before she showed off her dominance on the low block. She finished the game 12-for-13 from the field with 13 rebounds and two blocks.

“We couldn’t stop the 30 points of Salavea. We tried to contain her but we gave up four inches and about 75 pounds,” Kelso coach Jennifer (Hamilton) Frost said.

Salavea showed a diverse skill set with sound fundamentals. She was strong with the ball, kept it high and her footwork enabled her to consistently get open on the block or pivot around or through the double team for a good look at the hoop.

"This is the first time we came up to Kelso and beat them at their home, so I think that was really good for our coach and I just wanted to show out for (my teammates)," Salavea said.

On the other end, Kelso struggled to get its shots to fall as Salavea and the Timberwolves opened an 11-0 lead before Kenzie Milligan found the hoop at the four minute mark of the first quarter.

The Hilanders were able to fight back gamely over the back-half of the quarter. It generated an 11-2 run behind the play of Emily Roe and Bregan Ruhland which closed the gap to 19-14 entering the second quarter.

But the Hilanders' offensive rhythm did not carry over from the end of the first quarter. The team managed to make just three shots over the span of the second and third quarters. As the field goal percentage for Kelso fell below 20 percent the T-Wolves pulled away with a 45-22 lead after yet another Salavea basket on the low block.

“Our backs were against the wall with the 11-0 start,” Frost said. “We came back and had a good first quarter, but only scored two baskets in 16 minutes of play. Ultimately it came down to the second and third quarter dry spells. We are young, but we cannot do that in a varsity game and be successful.”

Had Kelso been able to shoot close to 40 percent from the field it likely would’ve been in the game at the end. That's because the Hilanders' defense created 26 turnovers with its press and tenacity in the 3A Greater St. Helens matchup. But while the defense was on the mark, that was not the case for the offense which managed two points in the third quarter while Heritage moved ahead 49-22 early in the fourth quarter.

Kelso sophomore Tru Bettineski thought that the offense was getting good looks despite the poor shooting performance.

“There were a lot of shots that I thought were good looks, others I thought were rushed when we had 25 seconds left on the shot clock and thought we needed to shoot it,” Bettineski said. “But, if we rotate it then we have really good looks. For the most part I thought we had really good tempo.”

Though Salavea was able to score at will from the low post, Kelso did a fair job defensively elsewhere. Forcing more than two dozen turnovers limited Heritage’s bountiful fast break opportunities and multiple players worked hard on the glass.

“Emily Roe played tough under the hoop and tried to hold her own, but whatever defense we threw at them, they scored,” said Frost.

That dominant performance down on the block caught the eye of at least one Hilander who had her own critique.

“We knew Salavea was their top scorer. At the beginning we didn’t really lock up on her, but towards the end, I think we did a really good job,” Kelso guard Lexi Grumbois said.

Grumbois finished with five points and four steals. Madalynn Moe and Ruhland each had six points to pace Kelso.

“I feel like we had a good defensive effort,” Bettineski insisted. “We were communicating well, we just weren’t executing like we anticipated when we were in the locker room. I just don’t think our mind was in it like it should have been tonight. It’s just (that) we need to get back into the practice and get our mindset back and we should be set.”

The win was the first in league play for Heritage which improved to 7-3, 1-2 in league. Meanwhile, Kelso fell to 4-5 overall with a 1-2 mark in league play. The HIlanders will look to rebound against Evergreen in Vancouver on Friday.