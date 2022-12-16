3A High School Girls Basketball: Kelso locks down on defense to defeat Mountain View

The Kelso girls basketball team beat Mountain View by 20.

You might look at the score — 39-19 — and think to yourself, man no offense. And you’d be right to a degree.

But the details inside the game, the conversations in timeouts and the locker room that aren’t privy to anyone but the 13 people in them are what make the Lassies performance Friday night a harbinger for good things to come for a youthful and still growing team.

“We started pretty slow tonight, unlike the game on Monday where we started fast and ended slow,” Kelso coach Jennifer (Hamilton) Frost said. “I think our kids are finding their way and they’re learning how to turn things around when it’s not going the right way.”

Lexi Grumbois got her 14 points, and added 11 rebounds and six steals for good measure. Emily Roe, who scored only four points, was dominant at the defensive end, grabbing 10 rebounds and blocking six shots.

And within those two stat lines is a detail that goes unnoticed unless you’re looking for it.

Roles.

Roe is just a sophomore. Already, she understands that some people do some things and other people do other things. Those disparate tasks complement each other. They play off each other. They add to each other.

Roe knows what her role is. And sure, would Frost like to see Roe score more? Sure. Why not. But Roe has already bought into playing at the defensive end. Add her skills to the endlessly lanky Kenzie Milligan, and the Lassies have a pair of long-armed rim protectors that can make any team think twice about going inside.

“I love playing defense,” Roe said. “It’s my favorite part of the game. Offense is stressful. I just love playing defense. I like that that’s how I contribute to the team. Being the number one scorer, that’s a really great feeling. But I know that my teammates have that, and I trust them to do that, and they trust me that I’m gonna be back on weak side and if they get beat I will be there for them.”

And boy, did Mountain View have troubles getting inside.

The Thunder scored nine second half points. It didn’t score a second half field goal until the 3:16 mark of the fourth quarter. Mountain View’s one third quarter point came on a free throw with 28.5 left on the clock.

The defensive effort was stifling against, admittedly, a Thunder team that's still trying to figure itself out.

But the Thunder weren’t the only team with a stretch of offensive struggles.

The Lassies, too, found a lid on the basket early on. But instead of panicing, instead of throwing up their hands and giving in to the frustration caused by that lack of offense — which, by the way, was a complete departure from Monday’s 61-18 win over Battle Ground — the Lassies looked to the other end of the floor and decided that’s where it would make the difference.

“I have to credit my girls,” Frost said. “It’s 12 points in three quarters of play, we’re doing something right. Even if we’re not getting the ball in the hoop as much as I would like, we’re still doing really well at the defensive end, and that’s going to win us ballgames.”

It shows the maturity that belies the actual ages of this basketball team.

Many Lassies aren’t yet old enough for a driver’s license, yet they can already think their way through a basketball game.

In timeouts, Frost said, they aren’t talking about external things. They are talking about basketball. It’s something Natalie Fraley did as a matter of course in her time in blue and gold. The current Utah St. Aggie took control during stoppages, giving ideas or encouragement or bringing accountability.

But she’s gone. And now that’s a habit. That’s a standard. That’s an expectation of the program.

“They watch so much basketball, they want to do well,” Frost said. “Instead of criticism, they’ll give, ‘Hey this will work better. Hey, I’m open I’m on the backside.’ We haven’t really had that in the past. They’ll sit there and listen to me. I feel off of that and I feed off of what they can do.”

Kelso never trailed in the game, but Mountain View did get within five at 15-10 with 4:04 to play in the second period.

The Thunder never got closer. Kelso finished the first half on a 6-0 run, went into the locker room, and listened to what Frost wanted.

Work the clock. Don’t settle for an early three pointer, which was the downfall in Kelso’s league-opening loss at Prairie. Drive the basketball. Get a layup or get fouled.

The kids listened.

They drove. They got layups. They got fouled. Eventually, it was an 18-1 run over the course of nearly two quarters that put the game out of reach. It was as dominant as it was quiet. And it was satisfying.

“The game with Prairie, it hit us really hard,” Roe said. “I feel like coming back and winning another league game was rally impactful for us.”

As winter break begins Kelso (3-2, 1-1) is off for nearly a week. Its next game is against the Lincoln Abes of Tacoma on Thursday at 3 p.m.