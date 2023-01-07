3A High School Girls Basketball: Grumbois leads Kelso in win over Evergreen

VANCOUVER – Behind a team-high 14 points from Lexi Grumbois, Kelso bounced back from a midweek thrashing to take down the 3A GSHL league-leaders 48-41 on the road at Evergreen, Friday.

After getting hammered by Heritage, Wednesday the Hilanders had much better success on the offensive end against an Evergreen squad that entered the night 8-4 and undefeated in Greater St. Helens League play at 3-0.

Madalynn Moe chipped in 11 points and Aubrey Freeman was a spark off the bench with two three-pointers and eight points for the Hilanders.

“Huge win for us over the number one team in the league,” Kelso coach Jennifer Frost (Hamilton) said. “We went out with a mindset of focusing our efforts on matching their intensity and winning each quarter at a time. We held Ross to just a few buckets and open looks and were able to apply pressure with many different lineups.”

Kelso edged in front 13-11 after the first eight minutes, then saw Grumbois get going in the second quarter for a 27-22 halftime lead. Grumbois scored seven of her 14 points in the second stanza.

“Lexi Grumbois played a strong game and was a leader with her ball handling and clock management,” Frost said. “Both teams were in foul trouble but whatever lineup I put in we were so consistent and this will hopefully be a game that will get us going for the back half of the season.”

Kelso came out in the third quarter and continued to build on its lead with Freeman and Moe leading the way. Freeman hit a key three and Moe had four points as the Hilanders went up by as many as eight points.

Adrian Wright scored 17 points to lead Evergreen in the loss. Kimora Ross dropped in 10 points.

Kelso (5-5, 2-2 league) hosts Hockinson in a non-league game on Tuesday at 7 p.m.