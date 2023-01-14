3A High School Girls Basketball: Fourth quarter swoon fatal for Kelso

Coach Jennifer Frost’s youthful Kelso team full of sophomores and a pair of juniors is still learning the most elusive skill of all — how to win.

With six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Kelso claimed a 39-37 lead against its 3A Greater St. Helens League rival Prairie on a basket by Aubree Freeman. It was the seventh lead change since the final minutes of the second quarter, and yet it felt apparent to onlookers that the Hilanders were in charge.

Suddenly, though, a pair of untimely turnovers handed the ball back over to Prairie which capitalized in transition both times on baskets by senior August Kissinger to take a two-point lead. Though Kelso was still absolutely in the game with four minutes to play, their minds and bodies were a high strung bundle of nerves and the home team was unable to muster another point as Prairie closed the game on a 14-0 run to win 51-39, Friday.

“We’ve been talking a lot and building a lot on playing all four quarters and that’s something that we struggle with sometimes,” Kelso sophomore Bregan Ruhland said. “I think we had some hope there when we were up. We got a little too confident and we just didn’t play all four quarters.”

When asked why the team fell out of sync down the stretch, Ruhland went into more detail.

“I think we stressed out a little bit," Ruhland said. "We just needed to stay calm because we were okay at that time. We got a little overwhelmed by defense and we just got in our heads. Sometimes we are our biggest enemy."

Maddie Clouse was instrumental to Prairie's efforts in the second half after 5-foot-11 junior post Claire Smith went to the bench with her fourth foul. Clouse helped settle the Falcons down, break the Hilanders’ full-court press and curb the turnovers which enabled her team to reclaim the lead.

Clouse finished with 20 points on 6-for-10 shooting and 6-for-6 from the charity stripe to lead the Falcons. Smith added 11 points and senior guard Joely Renk had nine points.

“They found some alternative to the full-court press and I thought our big kids could play a little better defense, but they broke that down and they got that cutter through,” Frost said. “That opened up for some wide open lay-ins for them.”

Kelso showed plenty of spirit for the home fans. Those efforts were highlighted by its tenacious defense and rebounding which helped the team overcome a 12-5 first-quarter deficit.

Early on the Hilanders had a tough time with Prairie junior post Claire Smith. Smith scored eight quick points to get the Falcons’ offense going, but Frost and her team made an adjustment down low which led ultimately to some key turnovers and the opportunity for Kelso to trim the deficit.

The two teams were tied at halftime, 21-21.

Lexi Grumbois knocked down a pair of three-pointers and sophomore guard Tru Bettineski scored twice at the rim to key the comeback. Bettineski’s effort on the glass, as well as that of Emily Roe who led the team with eight rebounds and three blocks, helped Kelso earn second-chance points which were critical in the second quarter.

Grumbois led Kelso with 13 points and four steals.

“We made some adjustments at halftime to cover up that middle," Frost said. "They were getting the ball to the middle better than they did in the first matchup.”

That trend of second-chance baskets continued in the third quarter as the two teams kept on fighting over the lead. Kelso came out hot and surged in front 29-24 after a pair of shots from Ruhland dropped. She finished with eight points and six rebounds and too many hustle plays to count.

Meanwhile, on the other end, Prairie began having a tough time connecting passes. The Falcons’ turnover total began climbing (the team finished with 18) and the offense stalled until the team turned to Clouse. The senior guard hit a pair of free throws to end the Kelso 5-0 run and then connected on a three to bring her team to within two.

Lexi Grumbois buried a three-pointer to put Kelso briefly back in the lead at 32-31, only to see Joely Renk drive baseline for a reverse lay-in while being fouled at the buzzer to put Prairie ahead 33-32 after three quarters.

As the fourth quarter commenced, Kelso’s full-court press was frustrating the Falcons, but the return of Smith to the lineup after sitting nearly the entire third quarter with four fouls, helped the team solve the pressure. With her presence the press stopped having its intended effect and instead Prairie found some easy baskets while Kelso lost its confidence.

“We take a lot of pride in our defense and our press works really well so that was really helpful to keep us in the game and keep our confidence up, too,” Ruhland said. “We struggle communicating sometimes... We gave up a handful of layups that I know had we communicated, it would’ve (prevented them).”

Kelso (6-6, 2-3 league) was searching for its third consecutive win, instead it fell back to .500 while losing ground to both Prairie and Evergreen in the 3A GSHL standings. The Hilanders play a non-league game Monday against Tumwater at Lower Columbia College at 12 p.m. in the Martlin Luther King Jr. Tribute.