3A High School Girls Basketball: Foul trouble puts Kelso in a hole in loss to Silas at T-Town Throwdown

TACOMA — Tough luck followed the Lassies at the T-Town Throwdown, Wednesday, as Kelso fell 49-42 to the host from Silas High School.

A rough second quarter in which Kelso scored just six points wound up being the difference after the teams played to a 9-9 tie in the first quarter.

Bregan Ruhland led Kelso with 18 points, all of which came in the first three quarters and had to take on an expanded role after Madalynn Moe and Lexi Grumbois both wound up hampered by foul trouble.

“She really carried us through the first three quarters,” Kelso coach Jennifer (Hamilton) Frost said.

After falling behind by six points at the half the Lassies put their press back on and battled back to take a one point lead in the fourth quarter. Grumbois led the late charge with every one of her 11 points coming in the final period.

“She had a lot of steals and scores and a few kickouts, but mostly just steals off the press,” Frost said.

Ultimately, that early foul trouble came back to bite Kelso as both Moe and Grumbois fouled out and the Rams were able to pull away. Annique Smith led 3A Silas with 21 points.

Kenzie Milligan added six points for Kelso and Tru Bettinesky chipped in three points while holding down the fort on the block.

“I thought Tru Bettinesky played really well defensively and blocking out their six-one post,” Frost said.

Kelso (3-4, 1-1) will round out its T-Town Throwdown experience with a tilt against Auburn on Thursday morning.

Poor second half sinks Kelso at T-Town Throwdown

TACOMA — Hoping to shake off some rust before returning to league play in a week’s time, the Kelso girls basketball team made the journey north to the T-Town Throwdown in Tacoma, Tuesday where it took on Wesco 3A Snohomish at Silas High School.

Unfortunately for the Hilanders, an inability to get the offense untracked and the tall frontline of Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles and Catherine Greene were too much to overcome in a 59-31 loss.

After entering the second quarter with the score tied at 11-11, the Hilanders saw Snohomish go on a 12-5 run to close out the half with a 23-16 advantage.

Then in the third quarter, Kelso was held to just five points as Snohomish doubled its lead before Jada Andersen and Gildersleeve-Stiles helped the Panthers run away with the game in the fourth quarter. Andersen drilled two three-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish with 11 points. The 6-foot sophomore Gildersleeve-Stiles dominated the glass and led Snohomish with a game-high 17 points.

“We played a really tough first half against a tall Snohomish team,” Kelso coach Jennifer (Hamilton) Frost said. “Mad Moe had a great first half getting into the lane and getting kick outs to Lexi to allow some space for her shot.”

However, Kelso managed just four made field goals in the second half against the Snohomish defense. The Lassies were outscored 36-15 and lost for the first time in three games.

Lexi Grumbois scored nine points to lead Kelso, while Madalynn Moe finished with eight.

Kelso was unable to contain either of the Panthers’ tall post players in Gildersleeve-Stiles nor the 5-foot-11 Greene in the third quarter as they gave up 12 points and plenty of offensive rebounds. Greene finished with nine points.

Kelso (3-3, 1-1 league) returned to the court Wednesday in the T-Town Throwdown against the hosts from Silas.