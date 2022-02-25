3A Girls Regional Basketball: Fraley injured in Kelso's loss to Arlington

For all their passion and effort the Kelso girls basketball team still lost to the Arlington Eagles 76-45 at Everett Community College on Friday in the Regional round of the state tournament.

The first quarter was one of intensity and fouls that set the tone for the rest of the game. The teams traded buckets early on, with Natalie Fraley netting five quick points for the Hilanders with the help of the game's first three-pointer.

But Arlington established a 23-13 lead over Kelso by the end of the first quarter. The Eagles' Jenna Villa went on to lead all scorers with 28 points in the game.

In the second quarter the Hilanders leaned heavily into an active defense. After a few stops and scores Kelso appeared poised for a comeback until a hard foul left Fraley injured and out of action for the remainder of the game. Kelso coach Jennifer Hamilton was charged with a technical foul on her way to check on Fraley as Kelso's star player lay sprawled across on the court in tears.

"This was a pivotal moment in the game and with our team. We lost a player, but my kids were able to amp up their defense and continue to play with integrity," said Hamilton.

Fraley, who was on crutches and icing her leg by halftime, declined to comment on either the loss or her injury.

The Eagles were able to keep their edge over the Hilanders after the intermission and took a 64-34 lead into the final quarter. The Eagles knocked down numerous three-pointers to achieve the 30 point lead.

With Fraley out the rest of the Hilanders tried their luck from beyond the arc. Lexi Grumbois and Evermore Kaiser finished with eight and seven points, respectively, to go with Fraley's team-high total of nine. But the none of it was enough to overtake the Eagles and Kelso's winning streak came to an end.

"Don't count us out we'll place high in the top 12," Hamilton said. "Kelso kids have heart. We played well, and there is pride in this game even with it being a loss."

The Hilanders will be playing again on March 2 at 3:45 p.m. in the Tacoma Dome against an opponent that has yet to be determined.

