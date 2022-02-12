3A Girls District Basketball: Grumbois explodes, Kelso comes back to drop Bonney Lake

KELSO — Friday night was Lexi Grumbois’ night. Even Kelso’s D1 bound leading scorer Natalie Fraley knew that much from the pregame shootaround.

“She couldn’t miss and I told her you have to be aggressive tonight,” Fraley said. “So I had the utmost confidence in her going into the game.”

Friday night’s Bi-District opener clearly meant a lot to Grumbois, so she put in extra shots on Thursday night before locking in and dropping a career-high 30 points to help the Hilanders storm back to take down Bonney Lake 61-49 and lock in a spot for the Regional round of the state tournament.

“I was feeling pretty good,” Grumbois said. “Just shooting with my dad overnight and then coming to shoot around just fired me up from the start.”

All that fire was necessary, too. Despite winning the 3A Greater St. Helens League crown with an unbeaten league record during the regular season, the Hilanders had to host the No. 10 team in the state as their reward.

Grumbois’ big night became all the more necessary when the Hilanders had to work through a horrendous start that had them trailing 18-7 after a quarter in which Kelso coughed up eight turnovers. The Hilanders settled in after their deficit hit double digits to close the gap to 28-22 at the half, but there was still plenty of work to do.

The Hilanders looked like a completely different team in the third quarter. They controlled the ball with more care and felt looser. Part of that was from settling in. The other part came via adjustments from head coach Jennifer Hamilton as the Hilanders tried to open up the offense and slow down Bonney Lake’s Jazmyn Shipp, who was wreaking havoc in the paint with 14 first half points.

“We tried a little more dribble-drive action,” Hamilton said about the offense. “I was in more set plays in the first quarter and we just needed a little more movement to get her out of the paint and I think that really helped.”

Defensively the Hilanders moved things around and adjusted to Shipp’s dominance.

“We switched up our defense a little bit,” Hamilton said. “I tried to throw a few things at them. We locked in on (Shipp) a little bit more which got her a few more fouls even.”

Grumbois and Fraley noticed the team’s demeanor in the locker room had already shifted as they readied to lock in for the second half.

“Just getting everyone to buy in and then that halftime pep talk we had from not only Coach, but coming from me and Lexi to the younger girls,” Fraley said. “I think it really lit a fire under them.”

The Hilanders really started to shift the momentum down the stretch in the third, rattling off a 13-2 run capped by back-to-back three-point plays by Grumbois.

Those big plays gave Kelso a 42-38 lead and marked another trend for Grumbois on the night. No matter where she was on the floor, it seemed to be the perfect spot. The ball seemed to find its way to Grumbois, whether it was from a good pass by a teammate, or a rebound that bounced into her shooting pocket.

“When the ball came into my hands, I knew what to do with it,” Grumbois said. “Hamilton told me what to do and I executed it for her.”

The momentum shift was palpable in Kelso's gym. The Hilanders’ student section nearly spilled out on the floor as Grumbois battled through a foul for a bucket for a second time. Meanwhile, Hamilton and the Hilanders’ bench were equally as rambunctious, adding the proper playoff atmosphere to the showdown.

Fraley got in on the three-point play action herself early in the fourth quarter, sending the fans and the bench into a frenzy once again and firmly pointing he momentum meter deep in Kelso’s territory as the Hilanders ran away with the win.

Grumbois had one final moment in her though, sinking a 3-pointer to put the Hilanders up 11 with just under two minutes to play. Shipp fouled out shortly after and the celebration began.

Fraley dropped in 13 points, dished out five assists, grabbed five rebounds and picked up five steals on the game to play a vital role in the win, even without her typical scoring output.

“With (Grumbois) being on it just allowed me to play my style,” Fraley said. “Obviously she made it work tonight and I am so proud of her.”

Like Fraley, Hamilton could also see an elite level of focus from Grumbois, who she also coaches on the diamond for slowpitch.

“I saw the determination in her eyes,” Hamilton said. “She knows that she (doesn’t have) a lot of weight on her shoulders because she’s next to Nat, but she knows that she’s ready to step up and she just has this personality and (is) basically just a fighter and a winner.”

Hamilton also knew Grumbois would have Fraley’s support in the big game as she kept dishing Grumbois’ way off her own drives throughout the night.

“She knows that she has a lot of pressure on her but the biggest thing is that she’s the first person to congratulate or be there when a teammate does something well,” Hamilton said. “She’s just a great leader.”

Hamilton, Fraley and Grumbois all noticed the uptick in emotion in the stands and on the Hilander bench throughout the game. Although the large student section might be difficult to replicate at times as they keep pushing deeper in to the postseason and farther from home. Either way, they all hope the bench keeps driving the energy.

“The bench energy kept us in, the crowd kept us in it,” Fraley said. “And we wouldn’t have been able to do it without them. If we can keep that bench energy that we had within us girls, I think there’s nothing that we can’t do as long as we’re locked in.”

The Hilanders are already guaranteed to advance to Regionals after the win to open the bi-district tournament and move on to the semifinals against Gig Harbor on Wednesday.

