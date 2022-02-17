3A Girls Bi-District Basetball: Kelso reverses Tides, upsets Gig Harbor in semifinals

AUBURN — The Kelso girls basketball team got a little extra float from its role players on Wednesday and used that push to notch a 76-68 upset over Gig Harbor in their Bi-District 3/4 semifinal matchup.

Natalie Fraley scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Hilanders but Kelso put up a balanced attack in order to upset the No. 1 seeded Tides. Namely, Evermore Kaiser and Lexi Grumbois each posted 17 point performances in the win.

Kelso got off to a quick start, leading 20-9 after the first quarter but then saw Gig Harbor flip the script in the second quarter to cut the deficit to one point before halftime.

“We got a jump in the first (and) they came back with their inside drives and kicks to their high post,” Kelso coach Jennifer Hamilton said.

The second half proved to be more consistent for the Hilanders as they put up at least twenty points in each quarter and held Gig Harbor to just 13 points in the third quarter. Kelso ran their lead out to nearly 20 points before the Tides started creeping back to narrow the gap to 12 points entering the fourth.

“They hit back to back 3’s to open the fourth and we battled the full fourth,” Hamilton said.

Gig Harbor scored 24 points in the final eight minutes and tied the game up with just 1:41 remaining, but Kelso had just enough diesel in the tank to beat back the Tides. Taylor Schwab led Gig Harbor with 24 points and Riley Peschek added 16.

“Credit to Nat and Evermore to secure some solid rebounds and our guards to get stops,” Hamilton said. “Evermore played a great game defensively and Emily Roe stepped up for a solid game as well.”

Fraley sank a three-pointer in the fourth quarter and buried 5-of-6 free throws down the stretch to ice the game away and bolster her game-high tally. Emily Roe scored seven points in the win and Kenzie Milligan added six.

The win over Gig Harbor, a team ranked No. 8 in the state in the final AP poll, gives Kelso a bid to the Regional round of the state tournament and sets up with a District championship tilt against Auburn at 5:30 on Saturday at Auburn High school.

