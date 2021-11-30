3A Girls Basketball: Kelso starts fast, rolls Aberdeen

KELSO — The Kelso girls basketball team got up to speed early and didn’t slow down to start its 2021-22 season, beating Aberdeen 54-34.

Senior Utah State commit Natalie Fraley led the Hilanders with a game-high 17 points and added seven steals. She went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line and also hit her team’s only 3-pointer of the evening.

Evermore Kaiser, Kelso’s other senior on the active roster, added 14 points of her own, and brought down 12 rebounds to start the season with a double-double.

Junior Kenzie Milligan finished just shy of double-figures on nine points.

Lexi Grumbois only put up three points, but harassed the Bobcats to the tune of five steals. As a group, the Hilanders forced 25 turnovers over the course of the game, keeping Aberdeen in single-digits every quarter until the fourth.

With Kaiser and Fraley going early, Kelso jumped out to an 18-8 lead after a quarter, and pushed the advantage to 29-12 at halftime. The Hilanders led 41-21 after three quarters, before the Bobcats played them even in the fourth.

Kelso (1-0) will stay at home to face Mark Morris in the second part of a boys-girls doubleheader on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.