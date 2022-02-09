3A Girls Basketball: Kelso’s defense shines in win over Mountain View

VANCOUVER — Kelso’s defense entered Tuesday’s regular season finale against Mountain View ready to roll and shut down the Thunder in a 52-33 win and secure a perfect record against 3A Greater St. Helens League opponents on the year.

The Hilanders thwarted Moutain View’s best efforts to score in the early goings, holding the Thunder to just 11 points in the first half.

“Our defense led to our offense and after playing last night we came out a little flat but we jumped on them a little bit in our half court 3-2 zone,” Kelso coach Jennifer Hamilton said.

Offensively, Natalie Fraley dumped in 10 points in the second quarter to help the Hilanders build a 25-11 lead at the half. Fraley would go on to score a game-high 22 points in limited action as she got some rest with the Hilanders having already locked up the top spot in the 3A GSHL. Fraley was the only Kelso player in double figures on the game and added eight rebounds and five steals on the night.

Ten Kelso players found themselves in the scoring column, leaving a well-rounded scoring night beyond Fraley’s 22. Lexi Grumbois was next up with six points and Evermore Kaiser and Emily Roe both grabbed five rebounds for the Hilanders.

Kelso (14-4, 7-0 league) no shifts to playoff mode, where they host Bonney Lake at 7 p.m. in the opening round of the District Tournament.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.