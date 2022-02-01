 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3A Girls Basketball

3A Girls Basketball: Kelso runs away for win over Prairie

KELSO — The Kelso girls basketball team stepped right into the week with a 68-31 win over Prairie in 3A Greater St. Helens League action on Monday.

The Hilanders held their opponents under ten points in all but the fourth quarter, watching the Falcons bottom out at four points in the second quarter. By the intermission, Kelso held a 31-11 advantage and the lead would only grow from there.

Lexi Grumbois finished on eight points to go with five steals. Kelso managed 20 thefts for the game.

Natalie Fraley led Kelso with 18 points. Evermore Kaiser pitched in 14 points and eight rebounds and Kenzie Milligan got in on the fun with 12 points in the win.

“Kenzie Milligan with a career high and a great overall game,” Kelso coach Jennifer Hamilton said.

Kelso (11-4, 4-0 league) is set to host Evergreen on Thursday.

