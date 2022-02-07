3A Girls Basketball: Kelso punctuates title with exclamation at Heritage

VANCOUVER — For the first time since 2005 the Kelso girls basketball team has bragging rights in the 3A Greater St. Helens League. The Hilanders made their claim to the league crown official Monday night with a 68-37 win over Heritage.

The celebration was slightly delayed, however, since Kelso was originally supposed to play Evergreen on Friday for the flip side of a back-to-back with the Plainsmen. When Evergreen backed out at the last minute the Hilanders were technically league champs, but the gut punch of a canceled game on short notice meant the prevailing mood was far from celebratory.

After scoring 21 fourth-quarter points to finish an evisceration of the Timberwolves, the Hilanders got their chance to let their hair down.

“I wanted to have that moment with my kids, they’ve just worked so hard,” Kelso coach Jennifer Hamilton said. “I said, ‘We’re going to come back into the locker room after this win and celebrate it properly.’”

The smiles in the postgame photos will tell the same story as the game’s statline.

After ending the first quarter leading just 16-14 the Hilanders’ put their defense into attack mode and held Heritage under 10 points in every quarter the rest of the way. Keanna Salavea led Heritage with 18 points

Nat Fraley led Kelso with a game-high 27 points that paired nicely with six assists and five steals. Lexi Grumbois added 18 points while displaying an affinity for the midrange game.

“She came out ready to roll from the get go,” Hamilton said of Grumbois, who scored nine points in the second quarter alone. “She really stepped up for us when they were clueing in on Natalie.”

Evermore Kaiser pulled down a team-high 11 boards to go with four points for Kelso. Bregan Ruhland and Haley Little finished with six points each.

“We were able to run a little bit more than they were used to,” Hamilton said. “Our conditioning depth was key and we were able to have a big fourth quarter.”

Kelso was set to play at Mountain View on Tuesday before turning their attention to their impending playoff run. Monday’s win gives Kelso a home game against Bonney Lake on Friday night for the first round of Districts.

“We’re excited to get our name up on the banner and everything but we just know that there’s so much more to give in the next few weeks,” Hamilton said.

