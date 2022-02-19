3A Girls Basketball: Kelso girls capture bi-district crown with 66-46 win over Auburn

AUBURN — The Kelso girls basketball team entered the 3A bi-district tournament as the No. 4 seed, but they knew they were the best team in either district, and the Hilanders proved it with a 66-46 win in the bi-district championship game against Auburn on its home floor Saturday night.

“Our kids, credit to them, they were scrappy the whole tournament. A lot of people doubted us,” Kelso coach Jen Hamilton said. “A lot of people thought that we couldn’t do it. We just came out here and set the tone early against the Bonney Lake and came out and freaking won it.”

Senior Natalie Fraley scored 35 points to lead Kelso and Lexi Grumbois, a fellow senior, dropped in 13. Evermore Kaiser was the other senior in double figures for the Hilanders with 12 points.

Jaylah Brown led the Trojans with 13 points. Chloe Furnstahl and Madelyn Brown each tallied 10 for Auburn.

Auburn built a 15-11 lead after one quarter, but Kelso played solid defense in the second quarter to take a 31-24 lead at halftime. Auburn cut the lead to 43-37 in the third quarter, but Fraley took the game over after that and pushed the lead to 51-38 after three quarters to cruise to the win in the fourth frame.

Hamilton said keeping the number of made three-point attempts low for Auburn was the key to victory for Kelso.

“Keeping pressure out on the perimeter, keeping some of their shooters down to very little and ultimately blocking out and hopefully running a little bit,” Hamilton said. “I think we did that, we kicked it up in the second half and had a great finish.”

With their time in blue and gold nearing and end Fraley and Kaiser played as well as ever in one of the biggest games of their careers.

“They knew what this game meant. They know what cutting the net means and you don’t get it very often,” Hamilton said. “Natalie just came out on fire, she really took control in every aspect, whether it be defensively, offensively, just controlling, keeping our kids level-headed and all that. She wanted this one bad.”

Hamilton said Karsyn Ross also had a great game, and Grumbois made some big three-pointers for the Hilanders.

Kelso was so confident in their status as top team that the team practiced cutting down the nets on Friday, according to Hamilton, with every kid getting up on the ladder to envision what the moment would be like, and the real thing lived up to the hype. After the win over Auburn friends and family surrounded the team as each player and coach cut down a piece of the net, with Hamilton cutting down the remaining net and showing it as the Kelso faithful in attendance cheered.

Saturday's scissor sessions could just be the prequel to cutting the nets down in a couple weeks, and Hamilton hopes this will give Kelso a top eight seed and an automatic berth into the tournament in Tacoma in two weeks.

“I think we need to get back to our fundamentals and get some conditioning in but hopefully this gets us a top eight seed and automatically into the Tacoma Dome where we have a little less pressure,” Hamilton said.

