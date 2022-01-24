3A Girls Basketball: Kelso forces 34 turnovers in hammering of Mountain View

KELSO — The Kelso girls basketball team returned to 3A play in dominating fashion, blowing out Mountain View 61-17 on Monday.

After a week of playing up against tough 4A sides, the Hilanders got to pick on someone their own size, and ran away early with it early.

“We started out in a 3-2 full court press and got many turnovers that led to offense,” Kelso coach Jennifer Hamilton said. “Jumped out 10-0 and never looked back.”

The Hilanders finished the game with 34 turnovers forced, compared to just 11 given up. The When the Thunder did get the ball up the court, it had more trouble getting shots to fall; Mountain View made just six field goals all game. The Thunder maxed out at six points in the third quarter, and didn’t have a player score more than four.

Kelso, meanwhile, had Natalie Fraley available to do Natalie Fraley things. The senior Utah State commit outscored the Thunder by herself in three quarters and finished with a game-high 26 points, going 4 for 4 from the free-throw line.

“Nat was pretty solid the whole game, and was able to make the extra pass to Evermore (Kaiser) who got many of her buckets from high-lows from Nat,” Hamilton said.

Kaiser added 12 points in the post.

Kelso took that hot 10-0 start and ran with it, cruising to a 17-4 lead after a quarter of play. The advantage because 24 points at halftime, at 31-7, and Mountain View didn’t hit double-digits until midway through the third.

The Hilanders kept the offense going the rest of the way; despite going the first three quarters without making a 3-pointer, Kelso pushed the lead to 30 before the fourth quarter began.

Kelso (9-3) was set to remain home to host Heritage on Tuesday before going back up the classification ladder to play at 4A Skyview on Friday.

