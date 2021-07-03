3A Coastal Range
All-League Basketball Team
MVP: Shelby Blodgett, Clatskanie and Olivia Sprague, Clatskanie
Co-Coach of the Year: John Blodgett, Clatskanie and Jake Tolan and Toft
1st Team
Shelby Blodgett, Clatskanie
Olivia Sprague, Clatskanie
Kaya McLean, Willamnia
Kira Rankin, Willaminia
Gracie France, Willamina
2nd Team
Claira Tolan, Taft
Reese Schimmel, Rainier
Halle Hughes, Willamina
Chloe Peterson, Taft
Kaity Sizemore, Clatskanie
Honorable Mention
Kallie Schoenbachler, Willamina
Cloee McLeod Clatskanie
Avyree Miethe, Warrenton
Kalli Budge, Rainier
