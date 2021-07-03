 Skip to main content
3A Coastal Range All-League Basketball Team
Clatskanie celebrate

The Clatskanie girls basketball team celebrates on the floor following its Final Four victory over Nyssa in Coos Bay, Ore. on June 24.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

MVP: Shelby Blodgett, Clatskanie and Olivia Sprague, Clatskanie

Co-Coach of the Year: John Blodgett, Clatskanie and Jake Tolan and Toft

1st Team

Shelby Blodgett, Clatskanie

Olivia Sprague, Clatskanie

Kaya McLean, Willamnia

Kira Rankin, Willaminia

Gracie France, Willamina

2nd Team

Claira Tolan, Taft

Reese Schimmel, Rainier

Halle Hughes, Willamina

Chloe Peterson, Taft

Kaity Sizemore, Clatskanie

Honorable Mention

Kallie Schoenbachler, Willamina

Cloee McLeod Clatskanie

Avyree Miethe, Warrenton

Kalli Budge, Rainier

