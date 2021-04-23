3A/4A Girls Hoops: Kelso beats Battle Ground for first win

BATTLE GROUND — The Kelso girls basketball team put the clamps on Battle Ground, earning its first win of the season with a 49-27 win.

The Hilanders held the Tigers to single-digits in all four quarters, including keeping them to just two field goals in the second and third.

Meanwhile, Natalie Fraley put up seven points in the first quarter, outscored Battle Ground herself in the second, nearly did it again in the third, and finished on 21 points to lead the way for Kelso.

Haley Little came off the bench and added 10 points of her own, including hitting two of Kelso’s four three-pointers. Lexi Grumbois put up eight points, and Evermore Kaiser had six.

Kelso (1-1) is scheduled to go to Mountain View for a game next Tuesday.

