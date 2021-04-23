 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3A/4A Girls Hoops: Kelso beats Battle Ground for first win
0 comments
alert

3A/4A Girls Hoops: Kelso beats Battle Ground for first win

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock ball in net

A ball swishes though the net at LCC's Myklebust Gymnasium

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

BATTLE GROUND — The Kelso girls basketball team put the clamps on Battle Ground, earning its first win of the season with a 49-27 win.

The Hilanders held the Tigers to single-digits in all four quarters, including keeping them to just two field goals in the second and third.

Meanwhile, Natalie Fraley put up seven points in the first quarter, outscored Battle Ground herself in the second, nearly did it again in the third, and finished on 21 points to lead the way for Kelso.

Haley Little came off the bench and added 10 points of her own, including hitting two of Kelso’s four three-pointers. Lexi Grumbois put up eight points, and Evermore Kaiser had six.

Kelso (1-1) is scheduled to go to Mountain View for a game next Tuesday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News