3A/4A Girls Basketball: Union isolates Fraley, freezes out Kelso

CAMAS — Kelso ran into a classic Union busting tactic Tuesday as the Titans singled out Natalie Fraley and forced the rest of the lineup to fight for scraps. The end result was a 49-39 loss for the Hilanders in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League basketball play.

Union put up 17 points in the first quarter to go up by eight points and took a 39-16 advantage into the locker room at halftime. Carli Christensen led all scorers with 16 points and Caitlyn Leake added 12 points in the win.

“We came out super flat in the first quarter and we're not attacking the basket like we have in past games,” Kelso coach Jennifer Hamilton said. “Some of us could not adjust to the defense they were playing on Natalie Fraley and we got away from our original game plan.”

Fraley still led Kelso with 15 points but no other Hilanders cracked double digits. Evermore Kaiser notched seven points and Lexi Grumbois turned in six in the loss.

“We really got in our own heads and that held us back. (We) showed our youth,” Hamilton said. “We will learn from this and take it as a gut check for future games.”

Kelso (6-2-1, 1-1-1 league) is scheduled to host Camas on Friday.

