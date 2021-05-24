3A/4A Girls Basketball: Kelso takes care of Mountain View

KELSO — Over two and a half months after the state title game would be in normal years, the Kelso girls basketball team finally got to hold its home opener. Having waited so long to play a game on their new court, the Hilanders didn’t wait around for their final home game of the season — which as it happens, will be Wednesday — and held Senior Day on Monday, honoring Jaron Storie, Josie Ahrens, and Holly Dugan-Wicken.

Then, they got down to business and celebrated the occasion by dispatching Mountain View 65-44.

Early on, Kelso started a bit sluggish, and got what little offense it could through the post, with Evermore Kaiser logging six of her 13 points in the game down low in the opening quarter.

“We were trying to post up their posts a little bit more in the past,” Kelso coach Jennifer Hamilton said. “Evermore was able to get some offensive rebounds and putbacks. That’s always nice.”

But while the Kelso offense in the first quarter only yielded eight points, it set up much more in the periods to follow. Come the second with the Thunder starting to focus more on Kaiser, Natalie Fraley got going for 11 points, and the Hilanders turned what had been a four-point deficit into a seven-point lead at halftime.