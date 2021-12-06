 Skip to main content
3A/4A Girls Basketball

3A/4A Girls Basketball: Kelso suffers first loss against Olympia

Kelso basketball stock

A practice hoop rests in the rafters during a Kelso basketball game.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

OLYMPIA — Kelso ran into a tough 4A squad in Olympia on Saturday as the Hilanders fell to the Bears 43-33 in their first loss of the season.

The Hilanders were able to hang with the larger school in a defensive struggle in the first half, trailing just 20-17 at halftime. But Kelso managed to put up just six third quarter points. The Hilander defense kept them within five, but the Bears outscored them 15-10 in the fourth to seal the win.

Natalie Fraley led Kelso with 13 points while Evermore Kaiser added five. Both Fraley and Kaiser made an impact on the boards with eight rebounds each to lead the Hilanders.

Kelso head coach Jennifer Hamilton said she felt her squad “grew as a team defensively,” led in part by a strong defensive performance by Madalynn Moe.

Kelso (2-1) was back at home against Battleground on Monday.

