3A/4A Girls Basketball: Kelso runs over Skyview

KELSO — After Kelso put up 43 points in the first half in the Hilanders’ first win over Prairie in 30 years last week, head coach Jennifer Hamilton was impressed with the way her offense was able to score at such a high clip.

On Monday, the Hilanders proved it wasn’t a fluke as they ran the floor with Skyview and put up 46 in the first half on their way to a 62-35 win over the Storm in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League play.

“Our starters are coming out and just playing really, really well together,” Hamilton said. “They’re understanding where they need to be and just pushing the ball really well.”

Although it’s the Hilanders’ offense that’s turning heads — with 20 points in the first quarter followed by 26 in the second — Hamilton said it’s really a testament to the energy Kelso plays with when they don’t have the ball.

“Honestly it was our defense just running the ball,” she said. “We got a lot of those points on fast break lay-ins.”

The defense forced turnovers early into Skyview possessions as the Hilanders ran a full-court man-to-man and held the Storm to five points in the first quarter and 17 for the first half to take a commanding lead.

Lexi Grumbois helped spark the Hilanders with 10 of her team-high 18 points coming before the break.

“Lexi Grumbois had probably one of her best games at Kelso and really just got us going for a big scoring first half,” Hamilton said.

Grumbois teamed with Natalie Fraley as the tandem worked to force steals and push the floor in transition. Fraley, Kelso’s leading scorer, added 17 to Grumbois’ scoring total, showing that the Hilanders can still win big with someone else taking a bigger scoring load.

“It’s pretty nice to have a 30-point win against a pretty tough 4A school and have Nat not be our leading scorer,” Hamilton said.

Evermore Kaiser added 13 points for the Hilanders as the team tallied 15 steals in the first half and turned them into points on the other end of the floor.

In its two games since coming back from break, Kelso (6-1) has scored 89 first-half points, a trend they will hope to continue as they travel to Camas to take on Union on Tuesday.

“We’re focused on keeping our confidence high and knowing what to expect and now that we’ve already done it we should be able to do it each game,” Hamilton said.

