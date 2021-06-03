3A/4A Girls Basketball: Kelso falls to Skyview in opening round of Districts

VANCOUVER — Kelso couldn’t shake off a slow start in a 70-51 loss to Skyview in the opening round of the 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League District playoffs on Wednesday.

The Storm jumped on top early in the first quarter as the Hilanders struggled to find a rhythm on the offensive end. Skyview used some strong 3-point shooting to put up 20 points in the first eight minutes.

The Storm stayed consistent with another 20-point showing in the second quarter and the Hilanders found more success on offensive, but they only matched with 13 points and fell behind 40-19 at halftime.

Kelso’s leading scorer Natalie Fraley did her best to spark the Hilanders in the third. Fraley connected on three shots from 3-point range in the third quarter and got help from Lexi Grumbois who added seven points of her own as the Hilanders put up their best quarter yet with 18 points, but Skyview’s early lead still held at 54-37 entering the fourth.

The Hilanders couldn’t cut into the lead any further as the Storm outscored Kelso 16-14 in the final frame to secure the win.

Fraley led the Hilanders with 18 points and hit four 3-pointers on the night. Grumbois added 11 for Kelso and Haley Little added 10 for the Hilanders.

Maddie Hendricks and Rowyn Riley handled the bulk of the scoring for the Storm with 18 and 16 points, respectively.

