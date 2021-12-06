3A/4A Girls Basketball: Kelso blows out Battle Ground by 40

KELSO — The Kelso girls basketball team didn’t let 4A Battle Ground intimidate them as the Hilanders outclassed the Tigers in a 68-28 beat down on Monday.

Natalie Fraley led the way with 25 points and started hot from the field, pouring in 13 of the Hilanders’ 22 first-quarter points to help Kelso jump out to a 22-7 lead early.

The Hilanders’ defense also did its job, holding the Tigers to single digits in each quarter. The defense peaked by allowing five points on just one make from the field in the third.

In addition to Fraley, Sophia Wickham poured in 15 points. Madalynn Moe added eight points and Emily Roe added six.

Kelso (3-1) has the rest of the week off until they take on Union at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, at the Moda Center in Portland.

