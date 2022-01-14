3A/4A Girls Basketball: Kelso beats Prairie for the first time in over 30 years

BRUSH PRAIRIE — The Kelso girls basketball team exorcised their demons against Prairie on Friday night. The Hilanders mauled the Falcons, forced a staggering 39 turnovers and beat their 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League foe 72-41 for the first time since the 1990-91 season.

“We’ve had chances before where we were projected to win and it was really us that kind of shot ourselves in the foot the last couple times,” Kelso coach Jennifer Hamilton said. “So we really just stressed to them that the only team that can beat us coming into tonight was us.”

After four consecutive games had to be postponed or canceled, the Hilanders were chomping at the bit to hit the floor for the first time in 2022.

“Any team that we were supposed to play was just cursed,” Hamilton said. “I just talked to them about having to be locked in. Locked in mentally, locked in physically.”

The Hilanders hounded the Falcons on defense, starting with a man press and moving to a zone press as they halted the Falcons offense.

“Our foot was on the gas pedal the whole time,” Hamilton said. “I wasn’t going to let up and I know our seniors, Evermore (Kaiser) and Natalie (Fraley), they weren’t going to let up. Turnover after turnover after turnover just led to points,” Hamilton said.

The Hilanders totaled 19 points in the first quarter then upped the tempo with 24 in the second to take a 43-15 lead at the break. After waiting more than 30 years to beat Prairie, Kelso had this one locked up by halftime.

“There was just a lot behind this game and I don’t think Prairie knew that,” Hamilton said. “We just went in ready to roll and came out firing. To score 43 in a half in a girls game is pretty darn good.”

Kelso’s huge second quarter came with their leading scorer, Fraley, relegated to the bench for the majority of it due to foul trouble. Freshman Bregan Ruhland stepped up in her place and wasn’t shy, attacking to hoop and scoring 11 points in the quarter, six of which came from the foul line.

“When you’re subbing in a freshman for a senior, they know their role,” Hamilton said. “She didn’t want to let Nat down and went out there and executed.”

Fraley still led the Hilanders in scoring with 23 points and Ruhland was up next with 15. Lexi Grumbois added 12 and Evermore Kaiser tallied nine and had a solid game on the glass, according to Hamilton.

Hamilton admitted that she was worried her team would struggle without seeing game action for so long, but those worries were shut down early.

“We were hitting on all cylinders tonight,” she said. “It just felt really good.”

Former Kelso coach Lacey Deweert — who now patrols the halls as Kelso’s Principal — was in attendance to see the win, adding to the special atmosphere for the streak-busting Hilanders. Deweert coached the Hilanders from 2006-2017 and didn’t beat the Falcons during that span.

Hamilton also said that former coach Ray Berg, who coached the Hilanders to their last win over Prairie, also reached out to congratulate the team after the win.

Kelso (5-1) starts next week’s slate of three league games against 4A teams with Skyview at home on Monday.

