3A/4A Girls Basketball: Grumbois, Fraley lead Kelso over Heritage

VANCOUVER — The Kelso girls basketball team evened up the season series with Heritage, tumbling the Timberwolves on the road 52-40 in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League play Tuesday.
Natalie Fraley was back after missing the Hilanders’ last game for an AAU tournament — and led the team with 20 points when it was all said and done — but from the opening tip, sophomore Lexi Grumbous kept up her red-hot shooting to pace the offense early.
Kelso coach Jennifer Hamilton opted to keep Grumbois at the point guard spot and move Fraley over to an off-ball role. When the first quarter opened up, Heritage focused its defense around Fraley, which left open looks for her partner in the backcourt.
“They all kind of sunk down to Natalie, so Natalie would drive into the key and bring three girls with her, and then she’d kick it out, and Lexi hit clutch threes,” Hamilton said.
Grumbois hit three triples in the first quarter, to be exact, and combined with a shutdown defensive performance, the Hilanders led 17-6 after eight minutes of play.
“She came out just firing,” Hamilton said. “She hit two and then missed one, and then hit another one. From there, that set the tone. We had 17 in the first quarter, and I don’t think we’ve done that in awhile.”
Grumbois hit another three-pointer in the second quarter, then one more in the third. She finished on 17 points, two behind her total against Skyview last Thursday, on five threes and two free throws.
Evermore Kaiser and Jaron Storie both added five points for Kelso, and Josie Ahrens scored four.
Grumbois also led the Hilanders with five steals, taking charge of a zone defense that only allowed Heritage as many as 12 points in any single quarter.
“We played the zone perfectly,” Hamilton. “Our rotations were good, and our guards were scrappy up front.”
With Grumbois on 13 points at halftime, the Timberwolves started to wise up to the threat on the outside, and early in the fourth, they started shifting their focus away from Fraley.
“Once we got up 17, they subbed and had a few reserves on Natalie,” Hamilton said. “I said, ‘If that’s who’s guarding you, you need to take the ball and go one-on-one with her.’”
Fraley did what her coach asked and put on a clinic, scoring six points in the third quarter and eight in the fourth to see the game away. She also finished with a team-high nine rebounds from her backcourt spot.
Kelso (4-6) has Prairie on its schedule next for Thursday, but that game is in doubt. After that on the slate is a home-opener — which Hamilton said will also be Senior Night, right off the bat — against Mountain View on May 24.