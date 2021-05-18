3A/4A Girls Basketball: Grumbois, Fraley lead Kelso over Heritage

VANCOUVER — The Kelso girls basketball team evened up the season series with Heritage, tumbling the Timberwolves on the road 52-40 in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League play Tuesday.

Natalie Fraley was back after missing the Hilanders’ last game for an AAU tournament — and led the team with 20 points when it was all said and done — but from the opening tip, sophomore Lexi Grumbous kept up her red-hot shooting to pace the offense early.

Kelso coach Jennifer Hamilton opted to keep Grumbois at the point guard spot and move Fraley over to an off-ball role. When the first quarter opened up, Heritage focused its defense around Fraley, which left open looks for her partner in the backcourt.

“They all kind of sunk down to Natalie, so Natalie would drive into the key and bring three girls with her, and then she’d kick it out, and Lexi hit clutch threes,” Hamilton said.

Grumbois hit three triples in the first quarter, to be exact, and combined with a shutdown defensive performance, the Hilanders led 17-6 after eight minutes of play.

“She came out just firing,” Hamilton said. “She hit two and then missed one, and then hit another one. From there, that set the tone. We had 17 in the first quarter, and I don’t think we’ve done that in awhile.”