3A/4A Girls Basketball: Fraley leads Kelso past Union at Moda

PORTLAND — Dame Time gave way to Nat Time in Portland on Saturday, as Natalie Fraley took the Moda Center over to lead the Kelso girls basketball team to a 45-32 win over 4A Union.

“Once I went over to her and was I said, ‘You’re going to have to take this one over,’ she was just like, ‘Ok, sure,’ and did,” Kelso coach Jennifer Hamilton said.

The Utah State commit broke 20 points for the third time in five games this season, despite a bit of a slower start than the Hilanders maybe expected. Starting about a minute into the second quarter, Fraley went on a tear that lasted two quarters and resulted in 16 of the Hilanders’ next 20 points.

“Not many people can stop her, and you could see that today,” Hamilton said.

The only thing that stopped Fraley at all was the whistle; two quick fouls sent the senior star to the bench with the Hilanders holding a 6-3 lead four minutes into the first quarter.

In her absence, the Hilanders turned to freshman Bregan Ruhland, who hit two quick 3-pointers — Kelso’s only threes of the half — and a jumper to push the lead to nine points.

“We didn’t talk much about the three-point line, but she came in and gave us a spark,” Hamilton said. “Our kids are just bonding really well and playing together. That was really nice to see, and gave us a good spark when Nat was out.”

Then, with Kelso up 18-9 with 5:34 left in the second, Fraley returned, and went off.

It started with a transition run straight up the guy, drawing contact for the old-fashioned three-point play. Then it was an offensive rebound and a put-back, cleaning up a missed transition layup. Another bucket on the run made it three baskets in a row for Fraley and gave Kelso a 12-point lead heading into halftime.

Out of the break, Evermore Kaiser hit a pair of free throws and a two-pointer, before Fraley went back to her usual groove, hitting back-to-back transition buckets, then putting up a second-chance basket down low.

After Union cut the lead back to seven, Fraley went for the dagger, taking the ball down the court, letting the offense move in front of her, and spotting up an NBA-range 3-pointer to push it back into double-digits for good.

“It felt a lot closer than it was, just because you couldn’t see the score,” Hamilton said. “But we got it done.”

Fraley added 12 rebounds to her line for the double-double. Kaiser came down with eight boards of her own, the bulk of them coming in a fourth quarter where the Hilanders held the Titans to just one field goal and four points and eliminated any shot at a comeback.

Kaiser also put up eight points to join Ruhland at second for Kelso. Sophomore McKenzie Milligan added six points and four rebounds.

Kelso (4-1) will take on Heritage on the road next Monday, trading the professional arena back in for the normal high-school setting.

“I wouldn’t say it was once-in-a-lifetime, because I hope to do it again,” Hamilton said. “But definitely, it was so awesome.”

