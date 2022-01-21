3A/4A Girls Basketball: Camas presses Kelso into chaos in non-league tilt

As fans of print media know, if you want to make a good paper, you need a good press, and that’s exactly what Camas brought north to Kelso on Friday, wreaking havoc defensively all night long in a 78-48 win over the Hilander girls basketball team.

Kelso averaged more than a turnover per minute on the night, finishing with 38 giveaways. Thirty-three of those came in the first three quarters, before the Papermakers, up by 31 points going into the fourth, called the press off.

“We had all these different sets, and we just have to be confident with the ball, and I didn’t think we were doing that,” Kelso coach Jennifer Hamilton said.

The Camas press’ first, second, and third priority centered around getting the ball out of Natalie Fraley’s hands, and the Papermakers succeeded early and often. With Camas hounding Fraley with as many as four defenders in the backcourt at a time off the inbounds and forcing her to give it up, Kelso often found itself a pass away from an easy breakaway, but couldn’t always find it, giving it right back to the visitors in black and red.

“Honestly, their length, 5-7 and up with wingspans like no other, we struggled with that,” Kelso Hamilton said. “We weren’t confident with our passes, they were kind of soft passes that got fingertips out there, and they stole the ball. They play long, they play wide, and we struggled a bit.”

Fraley hit a 3-pointer less than two minutes into the fourth quarter, tying the game at 5-5. Camas only allowed her to take three more the rest of the first half, and she wouldn’t hit another field goal until the beginning of the fourth. Between those two buckets, Kelso turned the ball over more than 30 times.

Showing just how devastating Camas’ press was, the senior star went off for 12 points in a three-minute span in the fourth quarter, as soon as the Papermakers let the Hilanders get the ball to halfcourt unimpeded. Fraley finished with a team-high 19 points. Lexi Grumbois had 13, all of which came in the first three quarters to lead the Hilanders going into the fourth.

On the other side of the court, Camas owned the offensive glass, getting a second chance off a missed shot more often than not. The Hilanders finished the game with just 15 defensive rebounds — Fraley led the way with six of those — while the Papermakers poured on the second-chance points.

“We gave up way too many offensive boards,” Hamilton said. “A few kick-outs for threes that shouldn’t have happened. If we cut them down to one shot, I don’t think we would’ve lost by 30.”

Early on, the Hilanders were able to hold their own and stay within striking distance, but Camas finished the first quarter on a 15-6 run on the back of three 3-pointers, two transition layups off turnovers, and a fourth-chance putback. The Papermakers then rolled that into a 13-4 run to open the second quarter, stretching the lead to 20 points halfway through.

Camas forced 14 turnovers in the third quarter alone — nearly two per minute — and held Kelso to just one Grumbois putback and two Fraley free throws, winning the period 19-4.

Still, Hamilton said she had positives to focus on for the Hilanders, who went 0-2 this week after earning a No. 10 ranking in the opening Associated Press 3A poll.

“I think we played much better tonight than we did on Tuesday, even in a 30-point loss,” she said. There were some bright spots. Two of my freshmen, Emily Roe and Madalynn Moe stepped up pretty big for us today. Their full-court press, I knew we were going to struggle with that. I think it’s just confidence. We’re young.“

Kelso (6-3) is scheduled to host Mountain View on Monday to kick off a three game week.

