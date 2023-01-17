3A/ 2A High School Girls Basketball: Kelso's late run not enough to overcome Tumwater at MLK Tribute

The Lassies outscored the Thunderbirds in the second half.

But that achievement was wasted after they failed to keep up in the first half, falling behind by 24 points before the break on the way to a 39-25 loss at the Martin Luther King. Jr. Tribute at Lower Columbia College.

For the first seven minutes of action, the scoring was all Tumwater as they shut the Hilanders down entirely. The No. 8 ranked 2A Thunderbirds were up 11-0 before Madalynn Moe knocked down a wide-open three to get Kelso on the board at Myklebust Gymnasium.

At the end of the first quarter, the game was already trying to get out of hand with Tumwater up 15-3. To top that off the T-Birds started the second quarter on a 6-0 run before Kenzie Milligan scored her first basket of the contest.

Unfortunately for the girls in blue and gold, those two baskets would be all the Lassies could muster in the first half. Though something must have clicked at halftime because they came out firing on all cylinders.

“We made some adjustments,” Kelso coach Jennifer (Hamilton) Frost said. “Those adjustments allowed us to come out strong in the second half. We took the pressure better. We outscored them 20-12 in the second.”

Within the first three minutes of the second half Moe put her defender in a spin cycle, Milligan followed that up with a runner, and Lexi Grumbois hit a three from the corner pocket.

To finish off the third quarter Grumbois scored eight consecutive points for the Hilanders. With four minutes, she used a power move to knock her opponent down and made the bank shot. The senior then knocked down a three to cap off a 12-4 run in the third quarter.

Kelso started the fourth the same way they ended the third, scoring quick buckets and not allowing the defense time to get set. This time around Bregan Ruhland and Madison Lee had their numbers called in the comeback attempt.

“We get Union,” Frost continued. “They’re a top 10 4A team, then we get Camas on Friday. We just need to continue playing like great teammates like we did in the second half of this one.”

Grumbois led the way for the Lassies, finishing with 10 points, four rebounds and two steals. She was the only one who would reach double figures, though Moe finished with five points, Milligan and Lee each had four. Ruhland finished with two points, five rebounds and two steals.

Tumwater kept a balanced scoring throughout the first half to post their insurmountable lead. The T-Birds were led by Cierra Larson with 11 points. Regan Brewer added 10, while Kendall Gjurasic and Morgan Simmons both put up eight points .

Kelso (6-7, 2-4) was set to host Union on Tuesday before hitting the road fro a game at Camas on Friday.