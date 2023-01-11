3A/2A High School Girls Basketball: Kelso survives rowdy affair with Hockinson

There wasn’t much at stake Tuesday night in a non-league girls basketball tilt in Kelso. The 2A Hockinson Hawks were in town with just one win under their belt while the Lassies were coming off their biggest win of the season after dumping Evergreen in a league contest late last week.

But Kelso learned quickly that when you’re playing a team with nothing to lose it’s wise to keep your head on a swivel.

The hosts claimed a 53-42 win over the Hawks thanks in large part to Bregan Ruhland’s game-high 18 points and a steadfast defense that held the visitors to just 10 combined points in the first and third quarters.

“I think we were getting in the right spots on defense. They weren’t making a lot of shots, which is always nice,” Kelso coach Jennifer (Hamilton) Frost said. “They were getting stops and good looks and I think our defense flows right into our offense well.”

The final score is hardly indicative of the largely non-competitive action that took place on the court. Kelso led by 10 after one quarter and held a 26-14 advantage at the half. The break in the action didn’t slow the Lassies down at all as they increased their lead by nine points in the third quarter and set the table to empty their bench.

But again, just because a team is out of the hunt for a win doesn’t mean they’ve lost their fight. Take Hockinson’s Allie Seekins for example. She led the Hawks with a game-high 19 points and also proved to be a lightning rod for hard contact and hurt feelings as she put her elbows and knees to work whenever she wasn’t putting points on the board.

With a 42-18 lead entering the fourth quarter Kelso made mass substitutions in order to get the reserves on the bench some run. The Hawks continued to run, too, and wound up scoring 24 points in the quarter. By the time Frost put her starters back in the Hawks had grown accustomed to getting their way.

Shortly thereafter a loose ball popped out of a scrum near midcourt and Lexi Grumbois put her body on the line by diving between two Hockinson players in order to gain possession. Seekins also dove for the ball, just a half second behind Grumbois, and landed hard on the Kelso senior forcing both of them to roll over with legs and arms pinwheeling across the gigantic “K” at center court. Grumbois refused to give up the ball, however, and when Seekins pushed off the pile she made sure to get in a little extra curricular shove that offended the sensibilities of all the girls in blue and gold.

Grumbois in particular was not impressed and bolted up from the floor with the furious eyes of a gladiator determined to be the last one standing in the arena.

Nothing much came of the scene besides a lot of pointing and squawking. Grumbois was restrained. Seekins walked away. But the Lassies proved that when the bell rings, they’ll answer it every time.

“All of their loss margins are so small, they just never go away,” Frost noted. “I knew that if we got a lead that they were gonna start coming back. I was hoping our reserves could do a bit more but I had to sub back in. But we kept our composure and finished it out.”

Grumbois added 13 points with six steals for Kelso, and of course, set the expectation for toughness that the Lassies will need as they jump back into 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League play.

Kezie Milligan and Aubree Freeman added six points each for Kelso and Madalynn Moe scored five. That balanced score sheet was pleasing to Frost who wanted to see her team improve upon their ball movement and shot selection in the contest.

Emily Roe added three points with a team-high nine rebounds and Tru Bettineski snatched eight boards in the win.

All of that left Frost grateful to have escaped without injury or any other setbacks that would have come along if they’d been pulled into a full on donnybrook with the Hawks.

“Honestly I was hoping to just not lose anything from our last game,” Frost said. “Our last game was a real turning point for us and I was like, ‘Look, if we can beat the No. 1 team in our league then we should be able to compete with anyone else that we’re going to play.”

Kelso (6-5, 2-2) will return to league play on Friday when it hosts Prairie at 7 p.m.