2B High School Girls Basketball: Winlock’s Kelly, Peppers spell double trouble in victory over South Bend

WINLOCK — Kindyl Kelly and Kiya Peppers both dropped double-doubles in Egg Town on Wednesday night as the Cardinals turned away South Bend 60-36 in a non-league girls basketball game.

Kelly scored a game-high 27 points with 10 steals and seven rebounds to lead Winlock from the perimeter. Down on the block Peppers dropped in 14 points and snared 10 rebounds to help the Cardinals control the paint.

“Kiya Peppers played a great game inside with her second double double of the year,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy said. “Kelly was 3 for 5 from the three point line and played a solid defensive game.”.

The hometown Cardinals posted double digit scoring in every quarter and took a 29-15 lead into the intermission.

South Bend’s offense topped out with a dozen points in the third quarter. Ava Pine led the Benders with 13 points.

Angela Gil-Munoz scored 10 points for Winlock, while Natalie Cardenas added seven points and six steals. The Cardinals came away with 22 takeaways as a team in the contest

“We played a complete game for four quarters. We played hard, played together and had very mental lapses,” McCoy said. “The team is becoming more confident on both the offense and defense ends of the floor.”

Winlock (5-5, 0-4) will return to game action on Jan. 4 with a home game against Napavine at 7 p.m.