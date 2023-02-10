TUMWATER — If there’s one thing that can be said about Chief Leschi that will ring true no matter which ear or eye it reaches, it’s that the Warriors never go away quietly. So when Ilwaco jumped out to an early 8-0 lead in a loser-out game at the 2B District IV girls basketball tournament even casual observers had to have known the story was just beginning.

With old fashioned fingers-to-lip whistling echoing off the walls of Black Hills High School the Fishermen found themselves trailing in the third quarter and needed a rescue from eighth grader Mikaila Warfield in the fourth quarter in order to emerge with a 49-33 victory.

The loss ended the season for league rival Chief Leschi but the final score does little to reveal the panic at the disco atmosphere of the win-or-go-home contest.

“You know what to expect. You know they’re going to be aggressive and getting after it,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said with a chuckle. “That’s how it is every game.”

That frantic pace of play allowed the Warriors to overcome their slow start but surely. Trailing by six points after the first quarter Chief Leschi cut the gap to 17-15 at the intermission before stealing all the momentum to start the second half. The Warriors took their first lead at 23-21 with 5:30 remaining in the third quarter and then went on a 7-0 run over the next two minutes to gain their largest lead of the game.

Tala Mitchell led that charge for Chief Leschi, knocking down five 3-pointers in the game for a team-high 15 points. Marlee Rodarte added 10 points for the Warriors and JoAnne Satiacum-Billie chipped in six points, all of which came in the first half.

With senior post Olivia McKinstry limited by a leg injury sustained in Ilwaco’s loss to Toutle Lake earlier in the week the Fishermen had to look around the huddle to figure out who was going to take over the helm. As it turned out, several players were up to the task.

“The girls stepped it up when they needed to. (Julianna) Fleming stepped up with Olivia hurt,” coach Bittner said. “It was kind of like that younger group came in and said, ‘Okay, we’re going to get it for you guys.’”

Fleming tallied five points with 12 rebounds in the contest and Brooklyn Avalon posted six. Both players helped Ilwaco hold the Warriors to just three points in the fourth quarter, which included an emphatic block on the run by Natalie Gray to turn away a Chief Leschi fast break.

Still, no Fishermen seized the moment quite like Warfield. The crafty middle schooler helped Ilwaco break a 30-30 tie entering the fourth quarter by putting up 13 points over the final eight minutes. She’d finish with a double-double that included a game-high 26 points and 15 rebounds.

“She’s just savvy around the basket. She slides and slithers through there a little bit and the girls do a good job of finding her, also. She can step through a double team and finish with pressure on her, but she’s been doing that all season long.”

The win advances Ilwaco (18-4) in the district tournament where it will face Raymond in another loser-out game. The Fishermen and Seagulls split their regular season series.

“(Karsyn) Freeman is the best player in the league, I’ll put it that way. She’s tough and then (Coach) Koski’s daughters are good players,” coach Bittner said. “They’re going to get into our shorts and play man-to-man the whole time and won’t give us anything easy.”

Ilwaco and Raymond will play on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Castle Rock.