2B High School Girls Basketball: Warfield, Ilwaco hold off Wahkiakum

ILWACO — Eighth-grader Mikaila Warfield had quite the debut for the Ilwaco Fishermen in Wednesday’s season-opening win over Wahkiakum. Warfield scored 16 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and had three steals in the 49-46 victory in non-league 2B girls basketball action.

It was apparent early that the 5-foot-8 newcomer would be a problem for an undersized Mules team which suited up only seven girls. Warfield, 5-foot-11 senior Olivia McKinstry and 5-foot-9 freshman Sophia Bittner consistently outmuscled Wahkiakum on the glass. Second and third chance opportunities were a constant theme as the Fishermen utilized a 12-1 third quarter advantage to overcome a 28-24 halftime deficit and reclaim the lead at 36-29.

“I saw a lot of nervous girls out there on the court for the first game of the season,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said. “In that third quarter, I think we kind of got comfortable a little bit, found our groove and played a little bit better defense.”

With last year's Central 2B League Player of the Year, senior Reigha Niemeyer, battling a lower leg injury in the second half Wahkiakum lost momentum before fighting back to within one possession late in the game.

Niemeyer converted a four-point play with 56 seconds remaining to cut the Ilwaco lead to three points at 49-46. Yet, the Mules failed to score as a pair of shots missed the target before Ilwaco secured the rebound and eventually dribbled out the clock.

Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett was pleased with the looks his team generated in the final possession. Both Niemeyer and sophomore guard Bailey McKinley did well to find the open teammate, the shots just didn’t fall.

“From struggling that much, to (giving) yourself two opportunities,” Garrett said of his team's progress. “The kick out to Miya from Bailey, that was the right read. I feel like a lot of kids in that situation kind of go into selfish mode and don’t make the pass.”

Garrett instead lamented a third quarter in which the Mules managed just one point and squandered the halftime lead it worked so hard for in the second quarter when it outscored Ilwaco 13-8. The Mules had a tough time making shots as the size of the Fishermen front court seemed to frustrate them.

“Buckets that we normally make. I thought we had some really good looks in the third quarter, we just didn’t make any of them,” Garrett said. “That kind of takes the air out of your sails a little bit, but that’s game one, that kind of stuff will happen.”

It also didn’t help that Niemeyer exited the game with a cramp late in the third quarter. With junior guard Amirah Abdul-Kariem also fighting a lower leg injury and just a two-girl bench, the Mules lineup began to wear down quickly.

“When you’re working that hard and continuing to miss shots that we normally make, like, it’s just tough to keep that energy,” Garrett stated. “But in the fourth quarter I couldn’t be more proud with how hard they battled. That was pretty cool to see, especially when we’re only playing seven girls.”

Much credit has to go to Ilwaco for its relentless pressure on the offensive and defensive glass. Its second and third chance opportunities resulted in multiple trips to the foul line where Warfield, Zooey Zuern and McKinistry capitalized, building the Ilwaco lead out to 45-37 late in the fourth quarter. Zuern scored 13 points and McKinstry added seven points and eight rebounds.

“We got some stops on defense," coach Bittner said. "Mikaila just got some nice touches, the girls found her and Mikaila has a really good head for the ball around the basket to score."

Sophia Bittner made a three-pointer with 1:29 remaining to put Ilwaco ahead 49-40.

“It wasn’t bad for a first game and opening night," coach Bittner added. "Lots of excitement, the crowd got into it, the girls got into it. The last two minutes were not the prettiest, but they played good enough to win.”

Ilwaco (1-0) played without 6-foot-1 senior Julianna Fleming as well, which created new rotations as more minutes were available for a couple of younger girls on the bench. Next up for the Fishermen is a matchup with South Bend at home Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Wahkiakum (0-1) hosts Naselle on Friday.