CASTLE ROCK — The Mules won’t be going to Spokane this season and that in and of itself is newsworthy. Following a 71-48 loss to Forks on Tuesday, Wahkiakum will have to cancel their annual road trip after coming up short in the 2B District IV girls basketball tournament.

Wahkiakum fell into an early hole against the Spartans but battled back to tie the game at 18-18 in the second quarter. The Mules couldn’t hold Forks close enough, though, and wound up trailing 31-22 at the half.

“Our biggest downfall was we couldn't keep them off the glass. Second chance points really hurt us,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said.

Kadie Wood led Forks with 23 points and eight rebounds. Chloe Gaydeski-St. John added 10 points for the West End warriors.

After putting up twin 11-point quarters in the first half the Mules bottomed out with just eight points in the third quarter. That swoon allowed the Spartans to add ten points to their advantage and breathe a little easier down the home stretch.

“Offensively we had a lot of turnovers and struggled to ever get in a rhythm,” Garrett said.

Still, Reigha Niemeyer scored a game-high 32 points with five steals in her final game as a Mule. Miya Kerstetter added seven points with 11 rebounds and four teals while Bailey McKinstry chipped in six points with five assists.

“I was proud of our girls for continuing to fight until the very end. Unfortunately it just wasn’t our night,” Garrett noted.

The loss leaves Wahkiakum (12-12) out of the state Round of 16 for the first time since coach Garrett’s first year at the helm 11 seasons ago.