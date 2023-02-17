CHEHALIS — Toutle Lake went blow for blow with Forks for three quarters, Thursday, before losing their legs down the stretch in a 57-46 loss to the Spartans in a 2B District IV girls basketball tournament contest. The victory pushed Forks into the State round of the playoffs while sending the Fighting Ducks down to the safety net game for one final shot at securing a ticket to Spokane.

“Nobody likes the safety net game when you’re in it, but when you need it it’s nice to have,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said.

Without a doubt, though, the Fighting Ducks would have preferred to take care of business against the girls from Forks. Toutle Lake hung with the Spartans every step of the way in the first half, trailing just 27-25 at the intermission after holding several leads in the first half.

Jasmine Smith led Toutle Lake with 11 points to go with five rebounds. Lainey Dean added nine points with five assists and Haileigh Cooper scored nine points with a team-high 11 rebounds.

After the break, though, the strength of Forks began to win out. The Spartans added two points to their lead in the third quarter before pulling away over the final few minutes while taking care of business at the foul line.

Kiera Johnson led Forks with 22 points and Kadie Wood added 20 for the West End gang.

That sort of scoring output isn’t unusual for those Spartans, which only made the outcome sting more for the Ducks.

“We knew that coming in and we didn’t do a very good job defensively,” coach Dean noted.

Notably, the Spartans did all of their damage inside the three-point line, opting for a slash and grind style of play that wore the Ducks down over time. Whereas the Ducks’ natural habitat is beyond the arc, Forks would rather make their living down low in the land of tall trees.

“They outrebounded us by a mile. Hands down. We gave up way too many second opportunities, third opportunities, and they capitalized on them,” coach Dean said. “I’d like to say it’s just one of those nights but they’re a physical bunch and the ball did seem to bounce their way at times but they just got way more rebounds.”

Payton Thayer added seven points for Toutle Lake in the loss while Kendal Dean chipped in five points with four steals.

The loss leaves the Ducks on the brink either way they turn. Toutle Lake will face Raymond on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. back at W.F. West High School with the final spot to State on the line. If the Ducks can defeat the Seagulls they’ll be packing their bags for Spokane. If they lose, they’ll be looking for their softball gloves and track spikes.

“The bottom line is we have to show up ready to play Saturday morning and see what we can do,” coach Dean said. “We definitely did not show up with our energy today like we have been. That’ll be something we talk about.”