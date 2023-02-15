Toutle Lake hung with the No.4 Adna Pirates for three quarters of their District semifinal affair before dropping the beat in the fourth quarter on the way to a 57-44 loss at Kelso High School, Tuesday.

“It was a great game. I don’t think in the first three quarters anybody took more than a five or six point lead,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said. “It was just back and forth. Just a good battle. And they just kind of ran away from us down the stretch.”

Jasmine Smith led the Ducks with 13 points and Lainey Dean added 10. Toutle Lake trailed just 28-27 at the half and entered the fourth quarter down by only three points.

Over the final eight minutes, though, the Pirates got hot from the field in order to pull away.

Brooklyn Loose led Adna with 21 points and Gaby Guard added 15. Karlee Von Moos chipped in 12 points for the Pirates and Danika Hallom added nine.

“We knew they shot the ball and that’s exactly what they did in the fourth quarter. They hit their shots and we didn’t,” coach Dean said. “They are a good team. They are headed to State and to play them that close is a good sign.”

Karlie Smith chipped in seven points with a team-high 10 rebounds for Toutle Lake and Kendal Dean added seven points with eight rebounds.

“We’re just playing good team ball right now,” coach Dean said.

The loss drops the Fighting Ducks into the bottom side of the 2B District IV Tournament bracket where they will have to win one of two games in order to earn a berth to the state tournament in Spokane.

Toutle Lake (15-8) will play Forks at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at W.F. West High School. A win in that game would clinch a berth to the state tournament for the Fighting Ducks, while a loss would send them a winner-to-state/loser-out game on Saturday.

“I know they’re good,” coach Dean said of Forks. “They tied for first with everybody else in the Pacific. At this point in the season everybody’s a good team and every game’s a battle.”