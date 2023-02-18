CHEHALIS — Toutle Lake fell one win shy of extending its season at least one more week by falling to Raymond 49-33 in the winner-to-state, loser-out contest, Saturday at W.F. West High School.

After suffering defeats to Adna and Forks to open the week, Toutle Lake was pushed to the fifth-place contest in the 2B District IV tournament against the top team out of the Pacific 2B League which won the regular season title with a 10-2 league record.

The Ducks fell behind early to Raymond and never was able to respond against the Seagulls physical defense. In turn, Raymond built a 29-21 lead in the opening half by limiting the Toutle Lake quality looks around the basket coupled with the play of junior guard Kyndal Koski.

Koski was a force from the field early and led the Seagulls with 25 points. Paige Williams had eight points and Karsyn Freeman chipped in six for Raymond.

“We got behind there and couldn’t seem to climb out of it,” Dean said. “Koski shot the ball really well in the first half. We tried to get pressure in the second half (on Raymond) with the press, but it wasn’t effective..”

Toutle Lake managed just 12 points in the second half including three in the third period. Just not enough offense to beat a league winner.

“We shot the ball okay when we were open, but Raymond is a good defensive team so we didn’t get many open looks,” noted Dean. “I’m extremely proud of the season we had, how far we made it. We have definitely been the underdog in this district tournament.”

The Ducks offense was led by Lainey Dean’s 12 points. Kendal Dean scored seven points and Payton Thayer added six in the loss for Toutle Lake which struggled from the free-throw line, finishing just 11-for-27. Haileigh Cooper pulled down seven rebounds to lead the Ducks on the glass.

Though Toutle Lake ultimately fell short of moving onto the 2B state tournament in Spokane, there are plenty of positives to be taken away from a season in which the Fighting Ducks doubled their league wins to eight over the previous campaign.

“We improved a lot this year. I don’t know if anybody would have seen us get this far going into the season,” Dean acknowledged. “It really bodes well for this team moving forward.”

Toutle Lake (15-10 overall) loses seniors Jasmine Smith and Karlie Smith, but should return the majority of a roster which started two freshmen in the Dean sisters and finished fourth in the Central 2B League. The added experience of playing five games in the district tournament should only help the team grow.

“(The district tournament) is all good for our younger kids,” Dean said. “It’s great experience for them to go through. Even the eighth-graders we brought along that didn’t play, it’s good to just experience it.”