ROCHESTER — Toutle Lake spotted a weakness in its opponent’s game and exploited it as good teams do come playoff time.

Utilizing an effective full-court press for the better part of the 32-minute contest, Toutle Lake earned a dominant 58-16 win over South Bend in the opening round of the 2B District IV tournament, Saturday.

The Fighting Ducks were relentless with their defensive pressure in the first half, employing a full-court press which South Bend was entirely incapable of breaking in order to get into its half-court offense. The Toutle Lake press smothered South Bend into 25 first-half turnovers and limited the team to eight points. South Bend finished with a total of 34 turnovers.

“We’ve been really working on getting that pressure (in) the full court the second half of the season and I feel like we have started to dial that in,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean noted. “(We) executed well.”

On the other end, Toutle Lake seemed to never be without the ball as they scored in transition and in the half court. The press helped Toutle Lake open a 15-0 lead with the Dean sisters (Lainey and Kendal), Karlie Smith and Haileigh Cooper all getting involved on the offensive end early.

Toutle Lake (14-7 overall) built a 23-4 lead after eight minutes and 39-8 at halftime which could have been decidedly worse had the Ducks converted a few more opportunities at the rim. The Ducks also earned the rebounding edge against South Bend, 28-25.

Lainey Dean and Karlie Smith each scored 12 points to lead the Ducks’ offense. Kendal Dean added 11 points, nine rebounds and eight steals. Karlie Smith added 10 rebounds on the afternoon to finish with a double-double and Jasmine Smith also had 10 boards for the Ducks.

“We played really well,” said Lainey Dean who also had eight assists. “We knew that they couldn’t handle very much pressure, so we made the game plan to pressure, which led to them not being able to do much on their side of the court.”

The Ducks didn’t let up in the third quarter. Using their size and speed advantage over South Bend the Ducks went on a 16-2 run to turn the game into a rout. It was 55-10 before South Bend could catch its breath on the offensive end.

“We just played basketball today. We weren’t worried about anything else, we just went out and played,” coach Dean said. “Good results happen when you just settle down and play.”

There weren’t many highlights for South Bend which entered the game with a 4-15 overall record. Raydynn Morley led South Bend with 10 points.

Toutle Lake advanced to the quarterfinals of the district tournament where it will meet Ilwaco (15-3, 10-2 league). The two teams met over Christmas Break with Ilwaco earning a 50-31 neutral site victory.

To say the Toutle Lake girls are excited by the opportunity for redemption would be a gross understatement.

“(Ilwaco) got us over the break so we know the challenges they present. They’re a good team,” coach Dean stated. “The girls are excited. It’s a good feeling in the locker room and in the gym right now.”

The Ducks know they'll be in for a donnybrook when they face the co-champions from the Pacific 2B League.

“It’s going to be a tough game because they’ve got big girls that we’re going to have to figure out how we’re going to battle,” noted Lainey Dean.