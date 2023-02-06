MONTESANO — A dominant second quarter catapulted Wahkiakum to a 54-38 opening round victory over Chief Leschi in the 2B District IV Tournament, Saturday.

The Mules outscored Chief Leschi 17-2 in the second quarter after a tight first frame saw the team fall behind by two points, 12-10. By halftime, the Mules were in complete command, leading 27-14.

Wahkiakum was led by its senior leaders Miya Kerstetter and Reigha Niemeyer against the Warriors. Each posted a double-double with Niemeyer scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds while Kerstetter added 18 and 10.

Bailey McKinley had an outstanding game for the Mules as well. She finished with 13 rebounds to lead the team on the glass and chipped in eight points to support the offense.

The Wahkiakum defense started with its effort guarding the Warriors’ best player Tala Mitchell and continued with its work on the glass, which proved critical in pulling away from the Warriors.

“I thought that from a defensive standpoint, we were great at sticking to the game plan on guarding Tala as a unit,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “We shot the ball really well. It was good to see Miya get going.”

Mitchell finished with 12 points for the Warriors.

The Mules will have to be just as good, or better, in the team’s second-round matchup against No. 1 seed Napavine (19-2, 13-0 league), it’s third meeting with the Tigers this season. The quarterfinal game will be played at Rochester High School on Tuesday at 7 p.m.