2B High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Toutle Lake sinks Willapa Valley at Jack Q. Pearson Memorial

MENLO — Toutle Lake could hardly buy a bucket Thursday at the Jack Q. Pearson Memorial Tournament but still found a way to get the job done in a 43-34 win over the hosts from Willapa Valley.

“We got lots of open looks and we just could not hit an outside shot until the fourth quarter. Sometimes that’s how it goes in basketball," Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said. “I don’t know my shooting percentage from beyond the arc and I don’t want to know it.”

The returns were so sparse that the Fighting Ducks’ fleet of shooting guards failed to knock down a long range attempt until the final period. As it turned out, that was just in time as Toutle Lake won the last quarter 15-9 to stake out its final advantage.

It was another balanced scoring night for the Ducks as seven girls reached the scoring column and none cracked double digits. Kendal Dean and Lainey Dean each scored eight points to lead Toutle Lake. Kendal Dean added six rebounds and a team-high seven steals to her statline.

“We played pretty good defense and our spark off the bench was Cadance Thayer,” coach Dean noted. “She came in and hit two threes midway through the fourth quarter to help us put it away.”

Thayer, and her sister Payton, each finished with six points. Haileigh Cooper added seven points and a team-high eight rebounds in the win. Karlie Smith notched seven points and six blocks for the Ducks.

“I’m happy. We got the win on an off night and that shows a lot about this team. There’s no hanging heads. A win’s a win,” coach Dean noted.

Toutle Lake (7-3, 3-3) was set to return to action at the Pearson Memorial Tournament against Ilwaco on Friday afternoon.

Ilwaco swamped by Adna at Pearson Memorial

MENLO — The Fishermen lacked the firepower to keep up with Adna at the Jack Q. Pearson Memorial Tournament, Thursday, dropping their non-league girls basketball tilt by a score 73-43.

Foul trouble hampered Ilwaco for most of the game and a potent Pirate offense did the rest. Danika Hallom scored 22 points to lead Adna, while Karlee VonMoos added 20 points and Gaby Guard chipped in 16.

“With both (Olivia) McKinstry and (Mikaila) Warfield in foul trouble in the first half, and McKinstry maybe played three minutes total, I thought we did a good job with some adversity,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said. ‘But the second half we came out flat.”

The Fishermen trailed 35-22 at the half and was then outscored 20-6 in the third quarter as the Highway 6 Pirates pulled away for good.

“Give Adna credit they are playing good ball right now,” Bittner added. “Going 4-for-19 from the free throw line didn’t help much either.”

Warfield led the Fishermen with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Sophia Bittner added 10 points and Ione Sheldon notched nine in the loss.

Ilwaco (4-2, 2-1) was set to play Toutle Lake at the Pearson Memorial Tournament on Friday.

Stanley nets 25, Toledo scorches South Bend

SOUTH BEND — After a one week layoff the Riverhawks returned to the court in midseason form, Thursday, in a 53-27 dismantling of South Bend in non-league girls basketball action.

Ryah Stanley scored a game-high 25 points to lead Toledo to victory. The Riverhawks led by ten points after one quarter and held the Benders to just four points in the second quarter to take a 30-16 lead into the half.

That defensive effort only improved after the locker room chat as Toledo won the third quarter 13-3 and put the game out of reach.

“We played fairly well tonight. It was good to see our turnovers down. We only had 13 tonight,” Toledo coach Randy Wood said. “I was pretty happy with how we played. It seemed like we moved the ball pretty well.”

The Riverhawks knocked down 20 of their 58 shots in the game.

Stefa Arceo-Hansen added 12 points and seven rebounds for Toledo and seven girls cracked the scoring column in total. Abbie Marcil posted just two points but pulled down six rebounds in the win.

The Riverhawks also pulled up a pair of 8th graders to help fill out the ranks and the early returns were promising as Payton Holter notched four points and Kailea Lairson-Young provided productive minutes off the bench.

“We brought in some 8th graders tonight and I was really happy with how they played,” Wood noted. “We’re finally starting to get everybody healthy. We still didn’t have everyone tonight but this is one of the first games in a while where we’ve had most of the girls.”

Toledo (3-7, 1-3) will host Tenino on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Mules fall to Moses Lake Christian at Mt. Vernon

MOUNT VERNON – A dreadful third quarter derailed Wahkiakum’s hope of snapping a two-game losing streak, Thursday. Instead, the Mules continued to hit the skids in a 47-37 loss to Moses Lake Christian Academy in the consolation bracket of the 37th annual Mount Vernon Christian Holiday Tournament.

Reigha Niemeyer finished with a game-high 21 points on 7-for-23 shooting and fellow senior Miya Kerstetter had 13 points to pace the Mules’ offense. One night after shooting 2-for-38 from three-point range, the Wahkiakum shooters fared better on the way to building a 21-20 halftime lead.

Unfortunately, the Mules were unable to keep it going. Behind five points from both Abby Stanley and senior Makiya Kast, the Lions went on a 20-5 run in the third quarter to surge ahead 40-26.

Moses Lake Christian Academy (7-2) saw a balanced scoring effort from its roster. The Lions were led by senior point guard Kali Kast with 12 points, Stanley had 11 and McKenna Meise chipped in 10 points.

“Much better game for us tonight. Unfortunately, we had a rough third quarter and couldn’t come out on top,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “I was really happy with how hard the girls worked and with that energy and effort we can build off it. Losses are never fun, but that’s about as good a loss as you can have.”

Wahkiakum (5-5, 3-1 league) was set to face Crosspoint on Friday in its final contest at the holiday tournament.