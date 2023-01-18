2B High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Toledo holds on tight for win at Wahkiakum

CATHLAMET — Toledo picked up a critical win in Central 2B League play, Tuesday, with a 47-46 win over Wahkiakum.

The Riverhawks entered the day with just one league victory and staring three spots up the standings at the Mules. After falling behind by two points in the first quarter Toledo put 17-point bookends around halftime in order to set up a thrilling finish.

“We went into the fourth quarter with a nine point lead and we didn’t play very well,” Toledo coach Randy Wood said. “We had some unforced turnovers that I wasn’t too happy about. We’ve just got to do a better job of taking care of the ball in tight situations.”

Toledo scored just two points in the fourth quarter but did enough to hold on for the one point victory. Ryah Stanley led the Riverhawks with 12 points and six rebounds. Kailea Lairson-Young and Stefa Arceo-Hansen each chipped in eight points with Arceo-Hansen pulling down a team-high nine rebounds.

“Kailea Lairson came in and did real well for us today,” Wood noted. “She had eight points and four rebounds, so that was good to see from here.”

Reigha Niemeyer scored a game-high 19 points for the Mules. Miya Kerstetter added 13 points and Bailey McKinley posted nine in the loss.

“We did some good things, especially in the fourth quarter,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “Ultimately it was just too little, too late. The girls worked extremely hard to get back into it and with a little more time I think it would have been our game.”

Toledo’s Kierra Winter chipped in six points in the second quarter to help the Riverhawks carve out a 28-24 halftime lead.

“Kierra Winter hit a couple threes tonight in the second quarter and that was big,” Wood said. “I sure was happy to see her get loose tonight and knock down a couple shots.”

Abbie Marcil added six points with eight rebounds and Payton Hill scored six points with eight rebounds in the win.

“The girls stepped up. We’ve been fighting this injury bug the last several weeks and we played much better than we have been recently,” Wood said.

The win comes on the heels of Toledo being forced to cancel a contest against Winlock last week due to a lack of available players. That game is currently being contested under league protocols, with Winlock pushing to have the game go down as a forfeit for the Riverhawks.

Toledo (5-10, 2-6) will play at Onalaska on Thursday.

Wahkiakum (7-9, 4-4) will host Napavine on Thursday.

Ducks dropped by No. 4 Mountaineers

TOUTLE — The Fighting Ducks met their match, Tuesday, when the girls from Rainier (WA) headed out toward Mount Saint Helens and took out the hosts by a score of 53-37 in a C2BL tilt.

The No. 4 ranked Mountaineers separated themselves in the middle quarters, outscoring Toutle Lake 27-15. Rainer led 20-13 at the half and continued to pull away until the final horn. Haileigh Hanson led the Mountaineers with a game-high 16 points and Brooklyn Swenson added 15.

“They run a zone press and they’ve got some players,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said.

Taking all that into consideration the Ducks still might have done enough to prove to themselves that they can hang with the big dogs come district tournament time.

“I was actually really pleased with the entire game with the way we played,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said. “Rainier got some shots to go down and we had a lull there for a little bit with no shots falling, but overall I'm really proud the girls played against a good team.”

Lainey Dean scored 15 points for Toutle Lake and Haileigh Cooper posted nine points. Jasmine Smith added six points with six rebounds and Karlie Smith notched four points with seven rebounds.

“We made a run in the middle of the second half and closed it, I think, within nine or ten but just couldn’t quite get over the hump,” coach Dean said. “I would really like to mention the defensive effort of Karlie Smith and Jasmine Smith. They had an outstanding night defensively.

Toutle Lake (11-5, 7-3) will host Kalama on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Garcia carries Cards past Onalaska

WINLOCK — Winlock managed just enough offense to beat Onalaska 33-15 in a Central 2B League win, Tuesday its first league victory of the season.

Adrianna Garcia finished with 13 points to pace Winlock in the win. She hit three three-pointers in the fourth quarter to help the Cardinals pull away late.

Winlock held a 13-8 lead at halftime and held Onalaska to just two points in the third quarter.

“Our goal for tonight was to respect the great player Brooklyn (Sandridge) is by keeping her in front of us and making her shoot deep threes,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy said. “Cardenas, Gil and Garcia did a great job defending her tonight and holding her to four points.”

Onalaska struggled from the field the entire game. The Loggers shot just 4-for-61 from the field and went 5-for-20 from the foul line. Onalaska also committed 16 turnovers in the loss.

Kindyl Kelly finished with nine points and six steals for the Cardinals to help snap a three-game losing streak. Natalie Cardenas pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds to go with her six points. Angie Gil Munoz added six steals and four rebounds to go with her five points.

“It wasn’t our best game of the season, but it was a great team effort," McCoy aid. "I am proud of the way we competed."

Winlock (6-8, 1-7 league) travels to challenge Castle Rock on Monday at 7 p.m.

Johnston’s 21 not enough for 'Nooks in loss to MWP

KALAMA — Reese Johnston scored 21 points but it was not enough to carry Kalama to a victory in a key Central 2B League matchup versus Morton-White Pass, Tuesday. Instead, the Timberwolves held on for a 49-45 league win to snap Kalama’s three-game winning streak and edge in front of the Chinooks in the league standings.

The second quarter proved to be the turning point. After the Chinooks opened a 16-11 lead over the first eight minutes of the game, Morton-White Pass recovered to double up Kalama in the second quarter which gave the Timberwolves a 26-23 halftime lead.

“We missed Sophie Given tonight,” Kalama coach Amber Doerty said. “We needed to finish our free throws and not get into foul trouble. We finished strong, but just needed to make our run sooner.”

Kalama’s run came in the fourth quarter when it outscored the Timberwolves 15-8. Unfortunately for the Chinooks they failed to make up for the previous two quarters in which MWP had similar advantages in scoring.

Kalama pulled down 31 rebounds as a team and forced nine turnovers. Chloe Larsen scored nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the loss.

Kalama (7-7, 3-6 league) travels to Toutle Lake on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Ilwaco falls on the road at Raymond

RAYMOND — Karsyn Freeman scored a game-high 27 points as Raymond held off Ilwaco to win the Pacific 2B League rematch, 54-44, Tuesday.

Though the Fishermen were able to close to within two points in the third quarter, they could never get over the hump. Brooklyn Avalon led Ilwaco with 15 points and Olivia McKinstry had 10 in the loss.

“A tough road loss tonight,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said. “(Raymond) came out and played well and we played too inconsistent. A bright spot was the 15 points from eighth grader Brooklyn Avalon."

Ilwaco fell behind 23-16 at halftime before making a run in the third quarter. As the team pulled closer behind the play of Avalon, McKinstry and Zoey Zuern who chipped in four points for the Fishermen offense, the defense simply could not contain Freeman.

There was also its struggles from the free-throw line. Ilwaco finished the game just 4-for-10 from the foul line while Raymond made 18-of-27.

"We need to bounce back and be ready for Forks," Bittner said.

Ilwaco (10-3, 6-2 league) will look to bounce back Thursday when it hosts league-leading Forks (10-3, 7-0) at 7 p.m.