2B High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Kelly leads Winlock over Pope John Paul

WINLOCK — Kindyl Kelly was just what the Cardinals needed, Saturday, leading Winlock to its first win of the season, in a 63-38 non-league victory over Pope John Paul II.

Kelly finished with a game-high 34 points and 10 rebounds to record a double-double that included five steals. Senior Angela Gil Munoz finished with eight points and six rebounds.

The win was a confidence builder and a much needed bounce back effort after the Cardinals managed just 24 points in Friday’s loss to Kalama.

“It was great to see the team get some confidence back," Winlock coach Dracy McCoy said. "Freshman guard Callie Geehan and eighth grader Kendall Guenther both contributed by playing a number of minutes and providing all-around play."

Senior Kiya Peppers had nine points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals.

Winlock (1-3) plays at Toutle Lake on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Toledo falls after slow first half

MOUNT VERNON — Toledo suffered its second consecutive shellacking in as many days after a three hour journey north to play Mount Vernon Christian, Saturday. The Riverhawks fell in the non-league contest by a score of 53-15.

That defeat came less than 24 hours after a 71-22 league loss to Adna.

Each time the story of the game was an inability to get any offense going.

The two teams were tied after the first quarter 8-8 before Mount Vernon Christian went on a 21-1 run to close out the half with a 29-9 lead. Toledo managed just six points in the second half and Mount Vernon Christian built a 46-13 lead before it called off the dogs.

Ruthie Rozema led the Hurricanes with 13 points.

Senior Paige Hill led the Riverhawks with six points. Freshman Ryah Stanley added five in the loss.

Toledo (2-3, 1-1 league) heads to Napavine on Wednesday.

Rainier held down by Western Christian

RAINIER — Western Christian held Lacey Makinson to 10 points as it went on the road to beat Rainier 47-25 in a non-league contest, Saturday.

Makinson and Rainier were unable to recover after a poor second quarter which saw them manage just two points against the Western Christian defense.

Lili Dean had a team-high 13 rebounds to go with her eight points to lead the Columbians. Makinson had five rebounds and Lilly Langhorne had four points and four rebounds.

Rainier (3-2) continues its non-league slate with a home game on Tuesday against Oregon Episcopal at 6 p.m.