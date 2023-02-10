CASTLE ROCK — Reigha Niemeyer finished with a game-high 26 points to lead Wahkiakum to a dominant 61-31 victory over South Bend in a District loser-out contest, Thursday.

With the win, Wahkiakum advanced in the 2B district IV playoffs to play Forks on Tuesday back at Castle Rock.

Niemeyer and her fellow Mules came out firing from beyond the arc in hopes of putting the offensive struggles from their quarterfinal loss to Napavine in the rear-view mirror. Against the No. 3 ranked Tigers, Wahkiakum finished just 2-for-20 from three-point range and 18 percent from the field.

“The biggest focus for us was to get the offense going,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “Obviously we struggled against Napavine. I think you have to give most of that credit to Napavine’s defense, but either way, when you have a game like that, it’s nice to see the ball go through the hole.”

Wahkiakum saw the ball go through the hole plenty in the first quarter against South Bend while running out to a 23-10 lead. Miya Kerstetter and Bailey McKinley each connected on a pair of three-pointers and Niemeyer had multiple baskets in transition from steals she was able to create.

The Mules were extremely active on defense in the first half. They harassed the South Bend ball handlers and jumped passing lanes en route to 12 first-quarter turnovers. Things only got worse for South Bend in the second quarter.

Wahkiakum held South Bend scoreless in the second period while increasing its lead to 47-10 by halftime. South Bend was never able to get into an offensive flow as it struggled to simply get into its offensive sets with the Mules defense contesting every pass.

Niemeyer and sophomore guard McKinley, who finished with 16 points on four three-pointers and eight rebounds, keyed the second-quarter run. Niemeyer finished with seven steals to go with her 26 points.

“We wanted to put pressure on the ball, make them pick it up and force them to throw long passes which we could jump and I thought we did a really good job of that,” Garrett acknowledged.

Garrett was pleased with his team’s unselfishness on offense over the first half as the team built its lead.

“We wanted to get a lot of shots up tonight and wanted to keep firing and I thought the girls did a really good job of not just firing, but getting their teammates good looks,” said Garrett. “I thought we had some really unselfish play tonight, there was a lot of ball movement and we got open looks and we were able to knock them down.”

Niemeyer, meanwhile, highlighted the Mules’ defense as the key to opening up the offensive production.

“Our goal at Districts was basically just to be on top of defense. We get all of our energy from our defense and that leads to offense,” stated Niemeyer.

The Wahkiakum lead reached 40 points early in the third quarter which put a running clock into effect. Though the Mules have just seven players on their varsity roster, they did their best to keep Niemeyer and Kerstetter off the floor over the final eight minutes with the game out of hand.

With her 26 points, Niemeyer surpassed the 1,000-point milestone for her career. Over the course of her five-year career with the Mules, Niemeyer has evolved her game. As an eighth-grader, she came to Wahkiakum primarily as a defender. That team was stocked with talented scorers and Niemeyer filled her role.

As she matured and those experienced players graduated, Niemeyer accepted the challenge of taking on a larger offensive role.

“My junior year, I knew I would have to step up and become a scorer, and I had always put a lot of time in the gym, but I had started picking up the confidence from all that time,” noted Niemeyer. “I always wanted to be the first person in the gym, the last person to leave. I always made it a competition. I want to be the best player on the court that you see and I’m going to prove to you that I am.”

Garrett has coached her throughout her varsity career with the Mules. He watched first-hand the effort Niemeyer put in on her own to make herself a better player.

“I always knew that she would (reach 1,000 points). It’s been pretty cool to watch her transformation,” admitted Garrett. “Somewhere in that middle of sophomore year range, she decided that she wanted to… make herself a true scorer. If you’re going to do that, it takes putting a lot of time in the gym, individually, just putting in work. And she has done that.”

Freshman Ava Pine led South Bend with 10 points and Raydynn Morley chipped in eight in the loss which ended their season.

Miya Kerstetter added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Mules and Amirah Abdul-Kariem had six points with five steals.

Wahkiakum’s matchup with Forks is slated for a 7 p.m. tip time on Valentine's Day.