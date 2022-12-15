2B High School Girls Basketball: Niemeyer leads Wahkiakum past Kalama

KALAMA — Reigha Niemeyer spent an extra hour working on her shot in a state of displeasure over a few recent misfires at the end of the Mules' most recent practice.

The extra work paid off Wednesday as Niemeyer had her best game of the season to lead Wahkiakum to a 57-46 Central 2B League victory over Kalama. Niemeyer finished with 31 points on 10-for-19 field goal shooting including seven made three-pointers.

“I don’t really like to give my top players a ton of credit, especially in the locker room. I honestly feel like they are top players for a reason and I expect them to show up every night, but man, that was a performance,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “I had to give her some credit tonight. That was incredible. Obviously she carried us and not only that, I thought she had some amazing passes, too.”

Niemeyer got her offense going early by being aggressive right from the tip. She drew an early foul against a Kalama defender as she drove to the hoop, made one of two free throws and then followed it with consecutive three-pointers on her next two shots. Coupled with a three from her senior teammate Miya Kerstetter, Wahkiakum opened a 12-6 lead which quickly grew to 18-8 after five more points from Niemeyer.

“I spend a lot of time after practice just shooting,” Niemeyer said. “Yesterday I wasn’t happy with how I shot in practice so I spent an extra hour just shooting with my mom.”

Wahkiakum held a 20-11 lead after the first quarter with Niemeyer providing 14 points. But if the Mules thought they had Kalama beat already, they were mistaken.

Playing without one of their starters in Sophie Given, the Chinooks still brought the energy to hang with Wahkiakum for much of the C2BL contest. The Chinooks opened the second quarter with a full-court press which quickly paid dividends in generating two turnovers as they went on a 9-0 run. Freshman guard Reese Johnston came up with two steals, hit a three-pointer then found Josie Brandenburg for two points in transition.

The run was capped by a sky hook from 5-foot-10 senior Chloe Larsen as she worked her way left to right across the key. She made the shot, drew the foul and converted at the line for a three-point play to give Kalama a 25-23 lead. Unfortunately, foul trouble began to mount on the Chinooks, forcing them to pull back their press and stalling their comeback.

Meanwhile, Niemeyer continued to torch Kalama from the perimeter. Last year’s co-league MVP, showed why she is a favorite to earn the award again as a senior. After losing their commanding lead, the Mules responded with a 16-4 run spanning the end of the first half and the first five minutes of the third quarter to reclaim a double digit lead at 39-29.

Of course it was Niemeyer again leading the charge.

“We have some pretty good goals that we want to make it to and having such a small team – we have seven players including an eighth grader – so we don’t really have time mentally to not be in it ever,” noted Niemeyer. “So every practice we’re going so hard and we take a lot of time in our preparation to be ready to come out and play.”

Kerstetter chipped in a pair of field goals including a three-pointer as did Bailey McKinley. Kerstetter finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals and McKinley added six points to go with a team-high 11 rebounds and five assists.

With McKinley and Kerstetter leading the effort, Wahkiakum was markedly better on the defensive glass in the second half, limiting Kalama to one shot on its possessions after the Chinooks capitalized on second and third chance opportunities in the first half thanks to its size advantage.

Wahkiakum extended its lead out to 45-31 late in the third quarter before Kalama answered with a short 6-0 run to climb to within 45-37 to open the fourth quarter. That run was quickly put to rest by Niemeyer. She was routinely there to make a big shot whenever Kalama found some momentum.

The Mules earned their second league win of the season and did so against a team with a much bigger front line than their own. Coach Garrett was happy to see his girls adjust on the fly.

“Overall, big picture, we had never practiced that defense once,” Garrett said. “Once I saw their starting five, we had to make an adjustment just from a size standpoint our defense wasn’t going to work. So I was super proud of the girls for being able to make that adjustment on the fly.

“When we held them to one shot, I thought we did a great job and that was kind of the difference in the game. Bailey, Genevieve (Flemming), Miya (Kerstetter) all boxed out and all rebounded really, really well.”

Kalama coach Amber Doerty was pleased with her team’s effort against a good team with a hot shooter.

“I think our girls have a never give up attitude,” said Doerty. “We gave everything we had considering we’re a young team and we’ve been battling some illness.”

Johnston led the Chinooks with 15 points in the loss. Larsen had nine and Hannah Johnson chipped in eight points.

Kalama (2-3, 1-3) is at Napavine on Friday, tip time is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Wahkiakum (4-2, 2-1 league) hosts Winlock on Friday at 6 p.m.