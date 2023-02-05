ROCHESTER — A poor first half from the field resulted in defeat for Kalama in the opening round of the district tournament, Saturday. The Chinooks fell to Rainier (WA) 62-26.

Kalama arrived at the 2B District IV Tournament with a roster full or postseason greenhorns after earning the final berth out of the Central 2B League with a 4-9 league record.

That inexperience on the big stage showed, as did some of the nervous energy amongst the Chinooks who committed 18 turnovers in the first half and watched as the No. 3 seed Rainier squad went on a 21-5 run to take a commanding 37-12 lead into the half.

“We were rushing, trying to force (the ball) in (to teammates),” Kalama's Reese Johnston admitted. "We really tried hard. I think we just had a rough start in the beginning and we just, kind of like, were coming in ready to lose.”

While the turnovers certainly did the Chinooks no favors, the team represented themselves well on the glass and defensively at a few key positions. Aubrey Doerty, in particular, did an effective job on Rainier’s post Haleigh Hanson who was held to six points for the game.

Where Kalama struggled the most was at the rim where it routinely missed open looks which would have kept the team in the game. Kalama finished the game with an 11 percent field-goal percentage from inside the arc and 27 percent from the free throw line.

The math says those numbers just won’t win games, especially not at the District level.

“We had our work cut out for us. They are a good team, but we didn’t help ourselves by shooting 11 percent from the field,” Kalama coach Amber Doerty said. “We had a lot of good looks. And then the unforced errors, throwing the ball away. We had like 21 turnovers in the first half. Not that bad in the second, but you can’t let somebody get ahead of you by that much.”

Rainier was led by a pair of sophomores in Angelica Askey and Bryn Beckman who scored 15 and 13 points, respectively. Askey was able to use her quickness to penetrate against the Kalama guards while Beckman showed off her range by knocking down three triples.

In the second half, Rainier continued to pour it on, building a 48-17 lead after Askey went on a mini 5-0 run on her own before the Mountaineers let off the accelerator.

“They have a lot of shooting guards which kind of breaks down our defense because we don’t have very many fast people,” noted Johnston.

Kalama settled down somewhat in the second half to maintain possession with fewer turnovers and unforced errors. Unfortunately for the Chinooks, it didn’t result in many more baskets. Kalama only mustered 14 points over the final two frames which was not enough to cut into the Rainier lead.

Johnston led the Chinooks with nine points and six steals, while finishing 3-for-8 from beyond the arc. Aubrey Doerty notched eight points and six rebounds to lead Kalama on the boards. Senior Sophie Given chipped in seven points.

Kalama has at least one more District game on their docket. Now in the consolation bracket, the Chinooks will face the loser of the Raymond/Adna matchup on Thursday at Black Hills High School at 5:30 p.m.

The hope from coach Doerty and Johnston is that the nerves will have disappeared by then and the players will be able to just relax and play basketball.

“The first game kind of got everybody shook because we hadn’t been in Districts for so long,” stated Johnston. “We just wanted to come out strong and it just kind of shook us. But I think now that we got a hang of ourselves, we’re just ready to play basketball now.”